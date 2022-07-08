Gundry MD and Dr. Steven Gundry Invite You to Celebrate National Polyphenol Day With a Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil Shot!

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Gundry MD TM announces the second annual " National Polyphenol Day ," in honor of founder Dr. Steven Gundry's birthday on July 11th, 2022.



The holiday was created by Gundry MD in 2021 to facilitate awareness and education about the incredible benefits of polyphenols. Dietary polyphenols are rich in foods like extra virgin olive oil, tea, black coffee, wine, dark chocolate, chicory, hazelnuts, dark berries, and many spices and herbs. Some benefits of a polyphenol-rich diet may include feeling younger, supported mental clarity, healthy weight and heart health support.

As a famous cardiothoracic surgeon, a pioneer in nutrition, and a four-time New York Times best-selling author, Dr. Steven Gundry highly recommends incorporating these powerful micronutrients into your diet. "I've spent the last 20+ years researching the powers of polyphenols in promoting perfect health! And one of the easiest daily ways to get polyphenols into your diet is to use first cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil on everything — including taking a shot a day!" says Dr. Gundry.

Gundry MD encourages celebrating National Polyphenol Day on July 11 by recording a clip of themselves doing a shot of Olive Oil to toast Dr. Gundry’s 72nd birthday. Post it on Instagram or Tik Tok being sure to tag @GundryMD , @DrStevenGundry, and use the hashtags #PolyphenolDay #OliveOilShot.

Already a viral health trend on TikTok, olive oil shots are most beneficial using a polyphenol-rich cold-pressed olive oil like the one available from Gundry MD .

To help people follow along with the celebrations Gundry MD has released a calendar of events with all the giveaways and special offers that you can take part in:

July 9th - A special giveaway for some Gundry MD Polyphenol Products will take place over @GundryMD Instagram. Includes Grand Prize worth $500, Runner up prize worth $250, and Mini prize worth $100

The popular Dr. Gundry Podcast which recently celebrated its 200th episode has also released a special episode dedicated to the benefits of polyphenols.

Fun Facts About polyphenols:

There are over 4000 types of polyphenols

The four main polyphenol categories include:

stilbenes, phenolic acids, lignans, and flavonoids

stilbenes, phenolic acids, lignans, and flavonoids Plants use polyphenols as environmental protection

Polyphenols support the microbiome by feeding our good gut bacteria

The darker or more bitter the fruit or vegetable, the higher the polyphenol content

Cloves contain the highest polyphenol content of any food

If you are looking for more products that have high polyphenol content Gundry MD recommends:

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , MCT Wellness , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD Products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @GundryMD on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition research and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health via diet and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, Morning Joe and so many more outlets. Dr. Gundry’s newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code is now available for purchase. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com or @DrStevenGundry on Instagram.

