Celebrated Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Roger L. Simpson, Transitions Out of Leadership Roles After 33 Years

Garden City, NY, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 50 years of association and 33 years of leadership with Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC), board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Roger L. Simpson, will be transitioning out of multiple positions to focus on his clinical practice at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC (LIPSG). While Dr. Simpson will still maintain his association with NUMC, his trusted colleagues will be stepping in to fulfill his leadership roles at the institution.

Dr. Simpson held the titles of Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Chief of Hand Surgery, and Director of the Burn Center. In addition, he has also been Director of the Residency Training Programs, both Independent and Integrated programs. The programs provide plastic surgical experience through LIPSG, NUMC, and Stony Brook University. Dr. Simpson was at the helm of Residency training for over three decades.

“I began on July 1, 1972, as a medical student when the institution was still known as Meadowbrook Hospital,” recalled Dr. Simpson. “As a student and later as a resident, I was enamored by the volume of experience, the diversity of pathology, the resident autonomy, and the educational commitment of Long Island Plastic Surgical Group. The full spectrum of plastic surgery was on display between the Medical Center and LIPSG.”

In 1989, Dr. Simpson’s experience as a student came full circle when he was asked to lead the program as its newest director. Since then, it has expanded to include an increase in student capacity and a partnership with Stony Brook University. To date, the residency program has trained more than 130 surgeons and 35 burn fellows, many of whom have gone on to establish impressive careers throughout the United States.

Today, it is with great gratitude that colleagues and students congratulate Dr. Simpson on the incredible impact he has had over the last 33 years. His roles as both a leader and educator will continue to influence the field of plastic surgery for decades to come.

Dr. Alexander B. Dagum will be taking over as Director of the Residency Training Program. Dr. Dagum holds the positions of Professor of Surgery and Orthopaedic Surgery, Executive Vice Chair of Surgery, Chief of Plastic Surgery, and Co-Director of the Cleft Palate Craniofacial Center at SUNY Stony Brook. Dr. Jason Ganz serves as Site Director for the Residency Training Program at Stony Brook and holds the position of Assistant Professor of Surgery at SUNY Stony Brook.

The additional NUMC positions left by Dr. Simpson will be filled by his LIPSG colleagues, Dr. Laurence T. Glickman, Interim Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Dr. Brian A. Pinsky, Residency Program Site Director and Interim Chief of Hand Surgery, and Dr. David Parizh, Interim Director of the Burn Center. With much appreciation and respect to Dr. Simpson, we congratulate these talented surgeons on their new roles.



About Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group is the largest, longest-running private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. Through their affiliated Residency Programs, more than 130 residents and 35 burn fellows have received superior training and gone on to become some of the most highly respected surgeons in their fields. LIPSG also offers medical-grade skincare through its Deep Blue Med Spa and a 24/7 on-call service, Dr.STITCH, for the immediate care of wounds, lacerations, burns, hand and face injuries, and other traumas. Through their partnership with ReSurge International, LIPSG surgeons train local and international surgeons while donating their time to provide free reconstructive surgery to underserved patients. Since its establishment in 1948, LIPSG has grown to include a flagship facility in Garden City, satellite offices in East Hills, Babylon, and Huntington, and a New York division, New York Plastic Surgical Group, with locations in Brooklyn, Connecticut, Manhattan, Flushing, and Westchester. For additional information, please contact Jeanine DiGennaro, Director of Marketing and Communications at LIPSG, at (516) 629-3835 or email jdigennaro@lipsg.com.

