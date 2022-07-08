Global Pharmaceutical Isolator Market to Register a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030, States a Next Move Strategy Consulting Report

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global pharmaceutical isolator market accrued USD 1.62 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 4.17 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2030. Through an extensive research methodology and collection of data from the trusted sources, the report presents a detailed analysis of current market size, drivers & opportunities, estimations regarding performance of key segments and sub-segments in different regions and countries, and leading players.

Wrapping up the comprehensive analysis and valuable insights in 290 pages, supported by 234 tables and 227 figures, the research aims to help market players, angel investors, new entrants, and shareholders. It highlights the overall scenario of the global pharmaceutical isolator industry and assists in making necessary decisions about the future.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.62 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 4.17 billion CAGR 11.1% No. of Pages 290 Tables 234 Figures 227 Segments covered Type, Pressure, Application, End User, and Geography. Drivers Surge in prevalence of cancer & increase in demand for biologic products Low operational costs Opportunities Increase in need for strategic alliances between the mid- and small-sized pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations Surge in demand for pharmaceuticals across the globe

Detailed analysis of drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities of the market is included in the research. This analysis is useful in determining the factors that should be focused on to raise the pharmaceutical isolator market share and gain a strong foothold in the market. Surge in prevalence of cancer & increase in demand for biologic products across the globe and low operational costs drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical isolator market. However, high costs related to the pharmaceutical isolator systems and stringent regulations for approval of parenteral products restrain the growth of the market.

Outlining the opportunities that can be availed by market players to expand their share in the professional acne medication market, the Lead Analyst for the Life Sciences & Healthcare category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, highlighted, “The increase in need for strategic alliances between the mid- and small-sized pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations to advance development of pharmaceutical isolators will present opportunities in the next few years.”

The report provides a detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment to assist market players operating in the global pharmaceutical isolator market to take strides by determining the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments. The report segments the market into type, pressure, application, end user, and geography.

Based on type, the report further segments the market into open isolator and closed isolator. Based on pressure, the report bifurcates the market into positive pressure and negative pressure. By application, the research sub-divides the market into containment isolators, aseptic isolators, sampling/weighing/distribution isolators, fluid dispensing isolators, and others. Based on end user, the research sub-classifies the market into hospitals, research & academic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, others.

Based on geography, the report sub-segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. As per the report, North America is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to surge in adoption of innovative healthcare items, supportive regulatory scenario, and increase in drug discovery and development activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest growth rate by 2030, owing to rise in pace of technological developments in the field of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research. The report offers a detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment based on the regions and their respective countries. This analysis is helpful in determining the steps to be taken to raise the stakes. These steps will also lead to increase in the overall pharmaceutical isolator market size.

The report highlights competitive scenario of the global pharmaceutical isolator market by analyzing the leading market players. The research analyzes the leading players including Getinge AB, Azbil Corporation, Chiyoda Corporation, MBRAUN, Germfree, NuAire, Wabash National Corporation, ITECO s.r.l., Hosokawa, Hecht Technologie GmbH, COMECER S.p.A., Envair Limited, Steriline S.r.l., Vanrx Pharmasystems Inc., and others. It outlines business performance, sales by geography, sales by business segment, and primary competitors of each player. This information helps in determining the market competition and adopting strategies to gain the edge in the market.

