Dr Catherine Song Plans Porcelain Veneers In House Lab For Beverly Hills Celebrity Clients

Dr Catherine Song is the owner of Song Cosmetic Dentistry, that is committed to helping you achieve a beautiful smile and confidence via teeth whitening, bonding, enamel shaping, dental implants and porcelain veneers in Beverly Hills, California.

Always striving for excellence and to provide premium dental services, Dr Song is always mastering the latest dental techniques, stays aware of the newest scientific advances or equipment and utilizes her years of artistic expertise into her work.

Now Song Cosmetic Dentistry is offering to help you perfect your smile with the best porcelain veneers available in Beverly Hills. Dr Song treats porcelain veneers like creating a piece of art and will use her attention to detail, experience and skill, to give you beautiful teeth that are ready for the red carpet.

Enhancing Your Natural Smile

If you are hoping to fix some of your dental flaws and improve your smile, then Song Cosmetic Dentistry can help you achieve this by providing some of the best Porcelain Veneers in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles.

Porcelain veneers (or dental veneers) is a popular and virtually painless cosmetic dentistry procedure where thin, durable ceramic shells are placed on the front of your teeth to create a flawless and natural-looking smile.

There are two different types of veneers: composite resin and porcelain. While composite veneers are more affordable, they lack the strength and durability of porcelain veneers – that also have the added benefit of looking more natural.

At Song Cosmetic Dentistry Beverly Hills, Dr Song pays extreme attention to create the perfect porcelain veneers to match your specific needs and to ensure the most natural appearance for your new smile.

Porcelain veneers can treat many dental flaws, such as:

Teeth with Discoloration – There are many different reasons for your teeth to change color, the food or drink you consume, some medications and poor oral hygiene all playing a role in this. Porcelain veneers are often recommended for discolored or stained teeth that have not reacted well to teeth whitening and can effectively cover stains and discolored teeth.

– There are many different reasons for your teeth to change color, the food or drink you consume, some medications and poor oral hygiene all playing a role in this. Porcelain veneers are often recommended for discolored or stained teeth that have not reacted well to teeth whitening and can effectively cover stains and discolored teeth. Missing Teeth – Veneers can instantly straighten crooked, crowded, or gapped teeth and are a great alternative for people whose teeth have shifted after orthodontic treatment.

– Veneers can instantly straighten crooked, crowded, or gapped teeth and are a great alternative for people whose teeth have shifted after orthodontic treatment. Chipped, Damaged, or Misshapen Teeth – If you have shattered your teeth in an accident or are prone to grinding your teeth at night, veneers are a good solution to cover fractured or broken teeth.

– If you have shattered your teeth in an accident or are prone to grinding your teeth at night, veneers are a good solution to cover fractured or broken teeth. “Gummy” Smile – Veneers and a gum lift can help patients with tiny teeth who show excessive gum tissue when smiling. These procedures can extend teeth and restructure the gum line for a more balanced smile.

– Veneers and a gum lift can help patients with tiny teeth who show excessive gum tissue when smiling. These procedures can extend teeth and restructure the gum line for a more balanced smile. Teeth Gaps – If you have worn enamel or gaps in your smile, then porcelain veneers can not only give your teeth better protection but can aid in the appearance of your smile.

Don’t hide your crooked, cracked, or broken teeth any longer but choose to laugh freely without being judged or smile without hesitation with porcelain veneers that not only boost your confidence but will also improve your self-esteem.

More information

