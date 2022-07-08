Poshey Launch Innovative Silk Pillowcase That Repels Dust Mites, Fights Allergies and Protects Sensitive Skin and Hair

Westlake Village, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poshey, a leading manufacturer of silk pillowcases based in the California, United States, have built up a formidable reputation for bedding that rejuvenates, protects and enhances hair and skin. Their completely natural and hypoallergenic silk pillowcases are highly praised by super models, hair stylists, beauty experts and dermatologists around the world.

Today, Poshey are delighted to announce their new range of 100% Pure 22-Momme Mulberry Silk pillowcases. Thanks to the hypoallergenic properties of silk and a rare protein, one of two found in the production of silk, the pillowcases repel dust mites that can trigger allergies and provoke sensitive skin.

As the manufacturer of America’s most popular silk pillowcase, Poshey say that the 100% Pure 22-Momme Mulberry Silk pillowcases can offer consumers even more benefits than previous iterations. With enhanced moisture retention, reduced friction, built-in anti-allergen properties and soothing cooling properties, they say it’s great for sleep, hair and skin.

Below, we outline the new range of 100% Pure 22-Momme Mulberry Silk pillowcases from Poshey, and detail why their pillowcases are renowned worldwide:

A new range of silk pillowcases that repel dust mites, resulting in clearer sinuses and less sensitive skin

Although too small for the eye to see, regular pillowcases and bedding can harbor a substantial number of dust mites. Feeding on dead skin cells, oils from skin, saliva and sweat, they make these warm, humid environments their home.

Poshey 100% Pure 22-Momme Mulberry Silk pillowcases are specifically designed to combat dust mites that can provoke allergies and sensitive skin. Using one of the highest weight silks there is, meaning they are higher quality, thicker and silkier than many cheaper alternatives, their anti-bacterial and hypo-allergenic properties repel such critters, to the benefit of consumers.

Available as a silver, pink, plum, navy, caramel, cream and gold pillowcase, the soft, luxurious silk material helps to promote clearer sinuses, and reduce redness, puffiness and blemishes. Cotton on the other hand, which is a popular material for bedding, is a veritable breeding ground for allergens.

The use of high-quality grade silk is designed to protect hair, safeguard skin and improve sleep

Poshey silk reduces friction and retains moisture, meaning less hair damage

Many of Poshey’s customers are industry-leading hair stylists who recommend them to their clients. Unlike cotton, which can be rough on hair as consumers toss and turn at night, resulting in split ends, dull hair and bedhead, hair simply glides over Poshey silk. They say this helps to keep hair neat all night long and improves hair health.

Silk moisture retention can also result in clearer skin

Cotton pillowcases are generally quite tough on skin, grabbing and pulling it during sleep. This can lead to dry skin, which in turn leads to blemishes and even the formation of wrinkles. As silk is a very soft surface, Poshey say it helps to retain moisture in the skin, treating it with care throughout the night.

Silk pillowcases that look great and provide a better, cooler sleep

While the choice of colors is great for décor, the silver, pink, plum, navy, caramel, cream, gold and black silk pillowcase can also regulate temperature while consumers sleep. Silk is widely regarded as being very comfortable, which means less discomfort across the night. A comfortable sleep means less tossing and turning which is associated with fluctuating temperate.

Respected worldwide by hair, beauty and dermatology experts

It’s said that humans spend a third of their life in bed. However, many bedding products can be detrimental to hair, beauty and skin. Poshey’s mission was to create bedding that actively protects hair and skin, and this is why their pillowcase are respected worldwide by hair, beauty and dermatology experts.

Poshey manufacture silk pillowcases that are renowned with hair, beauty and skin experts across the globe. Their high-quality products are widely regarded as a solution to nourishing hair and skin while sleeping, as they are designed by leading experts, completely natural and hypoallergenic. Learn more via the website: https://poshey.com/

