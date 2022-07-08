Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Corporate Update

Pittsburgh, PA, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC Pink: GMPR) today announced a corporate update from its President and CEO James C. Vowler.

According to Vowler, Gourmet Provisions International Corporation: “Below is a full update of all of the great opportunities GMPR has accomplished and is working on, with detailed explanations of delays and issues that we have faced and the solutions we have implemented. We appreciate and value our loyal shareholders and we have a bias expectation that their loyalty will be greatly rewarded as we accomplish our corporate goals".

Corporate Update Highlights:

Finalize the pre audits, audited financials with M&K CPAS, PLLC to finish the necessary financial statements for uplisting to NASDAQ, hire fulltime CFO; Acquisition of Black Rock Bar & Grill; Pizza Fusion deal with US Military; Cousin T’s expansion into retail and introduction of new products; Jose Madrid Salsa into food distributor McAneny Foods; PopsyCakes partnered with $16 million Chocolate company in Pittsburgh.

Audits:

As of today, GMPR engaged the services of Rick Weiner to finalize the pre audits, finish the necessary financial statements for uplisting to NASDAQ and potentially become our fulltime CFO. GMPR has paid M&K CPAS, PLLC of Houston, TX, their required $25,000 fee to finalize and sign off on the audits when completed.

The delays in the pre audits were the result of two factors: Black Rock was suppose to supply GMPR with their financial statements by October 1st, 2021 we received the financials late January 2022; Second attributing factor for completion of the pre audits, after partial review of the Jose Madrid Salsa Financial statements the previously engaged pre auditor determined they needed to be reconstructed and their six digit proposed fee was more than the cost of an annual salary of a fulltime CFO. Solution, we have received the complete Black Rock financial statements and complimentarily paperwork and we have engaged Mr. Weiner to complete the necessary pre audits in a timely manor.

Black Rock Bar & Grill GMPR signed a letter of intent to purchase multiple Black Rock Bar & Grill locations and we are currently in review and finalizing non-toxic, non-diluting funding to close the Black Rock deal. We are doing our due diligence and expect to close on 3 Florida locations and Master Franchising rights for the states of Georgia & Pennsylvania this quarter. We had the funding in place to close the Black Rock deal in the 4th quarter 2021, delays in receiving the financial statements from Black Rock and a downturn in the market caused us to seek out other funding sources.

About Black Rock Bar & Grill:

Where the Sizzle all Began

It all started on October 27, 2010 in Hartland, Michigan, a small town in a very tightly bonded-community.

Black Rock Bar & Grill opened its doors and brought with it a dining experience unlike any other. By pairing family recipes, a 755-degree volcanic stone, and a love for food, the Morganroth family knew they were a perfect fit for the restaurant industry; however, they had no prior restaurant experience, working only off their dream of what Black Rock could become.

With a very determined family and help from the community, Black Rock grew into something remarkable. Voted the #1 steakhouse in Michigan for three consecutive years, the family in 2013 entered a nationwide competition to be named “America’s Next Top Restaurant Franchise” and won first place! Today, Black Rock is expanding across the nation. We are home grown, and soon to be nationally known.

Steak COOKED TO perfection BY YOU

Welcome to Black Rock Bar & Grill, an award-winning steakhouse specializing in Certified Angus Beef ® steaks served and cooked to perfection by you on a 755-degree volcanic sizzling rock. Our concept ensures that every bite is just as hot and juicy as the first, and is always cooked just the way you like it!

This method of cooking is the newest phenomenon in the culinary world. It creates a memorable dining experience, making Black Rock the ideal restaurant for special occasions, as well as for everyday dining with friends and family.

WHY EAT ORDINARY, WHEN YOU CAN EAT ON A ROCK?!

Visit Black Rock Bar & Grill website: https://www.blackrockrestaurants.com/

About Pizza Fusion & US Military Deal:

Pizza Fusion Gourmet Provisions International Corp. acquired the multi award winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in March, 2019. In 2006, Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the company’s motto ‘Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!’ and is Now selling its Gourmet Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas in 150+ grocery stores, in 5 different states, through two food distributors Gia Russa & McAneny Brothers.

In March GMPR was 1 of 22 companies invited to the DeCA Arm Forces Food Service Military Show in Petersburg, VA. The US Military Food Service decision makers attended the show, sampled, loved and approved our Pizza Fusion’s Founders Pie for the US troops in Kuwait. In April GMPR was requested to cook samples of our Pizza Fusion Founders Pie at Fort Jackson in South Carolina for the US General in command of the troops in Kuwait and his team. We received an extremely positive approval from the General and his team that day. In June the US Military requested we shrink wrap and overnight the final samples of our Pizza Fusion Founders Pie to a military base in NJ, where our frozen pizzas were loaded onto a US Military ship bound for Kuwait for the final approval from the on-base cooks. We have been told we have been approved to feed 36,000 US Troops based in Kuwait for two lunches and one dinner per week and all events and parties.

Pizza Fusion (Video)

Here is a full description of our three signature Pizza Fusion Pizzas available at 150+ grocery stores near you:

The “Four Cheese” Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses all of this baked on top of OGGI Foods award winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust;

The “Founders Pie” Pizza is topped with our custom made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust;

“The Vegan” Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza, our new “The Vegan” pizza checks all of the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with our fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy Grilled & Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Red & Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions & Tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, topped with our signature Vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, all of this deliciousness on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand stretched Beets Crust.

About Cousin T’s

Gourmet Provisions International signed a distribution partnership with comedian Terrence K. Williams and launched his Gourmet line of Pancake mix under Williams’ custom brand Cousin T’s. in October 2021. In early 2021 GMPR partnered with Williams to help create and launch a Gourmet line of food products starting with his own personal line of Gourmet Pancake Mix & Syrup all under his custom brand, ‘Cousin T’s’. Gourmet Provisions International has spent the past year working with Williams to develop a custom line of Gourmet Pancake Mix & Maple Syrup along with the essential retail distribution network. In October 2021 Cousin T’s debut its Gourmet Buttermilk, Blueberry and Apple & Cinnamon Pancake Mixes, we will be launching many more Gourmet Pancake flavors, gluten-free options and other non breakfast Cousin T’s Gourmet items this year. We are working with RangeMe and food distributors Gia Russa & McAneny Brothers to bring the Cousin T’s brand to a Super Market near you.

Visit the Cousin T’s website to order some Gourmet Pancake Mix today:

http://www.CousinTs.com

About Terrence Williams & Cousin T’s:

Growing up in foster care I always dreamed about big family gatherings around the breakfast table with grandma in the kitchen cooking up a big family breakfast. As a kid I could almost smell that intoxicating aroma of those delicious hot and fluffy pancakes smothered in butter and warm maple syrup. I always told myself that one day I would make those fabulous pancakes and as an adult I have cultivated my love for cooking and my passion for food into my Cousin T's collection. It is my hope that there are many family conversations, laughs and lasting memories made as a result of families and loved ones joining together to eat Cousin T's pancakes. So quit reading and gather around the table and enjoy a good helping of American old-fashioned family values and a yummy and hearty meal because that's what Cousin T's is all about!

Terrence K. Williams is an actor, entrepreneur and comedian, with a passion to perform. Terrence is also one of the hottest viral internet sensations, with an online following of over a million fans! “Terrence was born and raised in Oklahoma City, where he spent the first 15 years of his life growing up as a child of the system, in and out of foster-care homes.”

After a long day at work, Terrence decided to push the “public” button on his videos and the next day his normal 2 views turned into over 42 million views. Terrence has since dedicated his platform and comedic career to improving the lives of underprivileged children everywhere.

Visit Terrence’s Official Website:

https://TerrenceKWilliams.com

Jose Madrid Salsa “The Healthy Fundraiser” has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and will be expanding into many retail outlets throughout the US & Canada Pennsylvania based food distributor McAneny Brothers, Inc will begin carrying and distributing 10 of Jose Madrid Salsas “The Healthy Fundraiser” (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GMPR). McAneny Brothers is a full service convenience and grocery store distributor, offering on-line ordering and next day delivery throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia and New York to over 1,300 retail customers.

Jose Madrid Salsa (Video)

GMPR Wholly Owned Subsidiary Jose Madrid Salsa currently has their 28 Gourmet Salas in 100+ Grocery, Convenience & Liquor Stores throughout Ohio. JMS started selling its Gourmet Salsas in 1993 and quickly established the brand as the #1 Salsa Fundraiser nationwide. Currently JMS continues to lead the industry in fundraising and over the past couple of years has been taking a larger presence into the retail marketplace.

PopsyCakes “The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel” debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel’s popular show “The Five” and the new bite size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. The company signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution.

Christopher Street Products “Supporting the LGBT Community” sold out 15+ Unique products in HomeGoods, Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90, added distribution through Winelife Distributors NYC. Gourmet Provisions is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick.

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. partnered with Jack Brewer (GMPR’s Brand Ambassador) & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Unique brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has five wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, Unique Foods CBD Edibles and PopsyCakes and a Licensing distribution agreements with Christopher Street Products & Cousin T’s.

Twitter:

@GourmetProvInt

@PizzaFusion

@MadridSalsa

@PopsyCakes

@UniquePizzaTapH

@ChristopherS_T_

Instagram:

instagram.com/gourmet_provisions_int

instagram.com/pizzafusion

Websites:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp: http://www.GourmetProvisionsInternational.com

Jose Madrid Salsa: http://www.JoseMadridSalsa.com

Christopher Street Products: https://i09321.wixsite.com/christopherstreetnyc

Pizza Fusion: http://www.PizzaFusion.com

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. There are no financials in this press release so this is not needed and undermines the release.

For Gourmet Provisions International Corp. Investor Relations contact: InvestorInformation@UniqueFoods.Co

Attachments