Laser Marking Machine Global Market Report 2022

The global laser marking machine market is expected to grow from $2.43 billion in 2021 to $2.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.04%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.10%.



The laser marking market consists of the sales of laser marker machines by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that utilize a concentrated beam of light to leave a permanent mark on a surface.A fiber, pulsed, continuous wave, green, or UV laser system is commonly used for laser marking, and it covers a wide range of applications.



Laser marking employs no consumables and requires less maintenance than other non-permanent marking procedures like printing or labelling.



The main types of laser marking machines includes Co2 laser, Fiber laser, Green laser, UV laser and YAG laser.The CO2 laser marking machines consist of the sales of laser marking machines by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used for working with non-metallic materials and most plastics.



They are the most extensively utilized laser type because of their excellent beam quality.When compared to a Fiber Laser marking machine, CO2 laser marking devices leave a low-intensity mark.



The fiber laser marking machines market consists of the sales of a fiber laser by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used because of their versatility, low maintenance, and near-zero consumable requirements.Fiber laser marking machines are developed for high-speed marking applications and are common in industries such as beverage, pharmaceuticals, and extrusion.



The green laser marking machines market consists of the sales of the green lasers by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used for micro marking, reflecting material marking, and sensitive plastic marking. The green laser marker is intended for intricate and cool markings on non-reactive materials. The UV laser marking machines market consists of the sales of UV laser machines by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to label small, sensitive components with less waste, such as circuit boards and silicon wafers. The YAG laser marking machines market consists of the sales of YAG laser machines by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used for etching, marking, and engraving, as well as cutting and welding steel. Micromarketing, deep engraving, annealing, and ablation procedures are all possible with these lasers, making them a versatile tool. The main offerings of laser marking machines includes hardware, software, and services. The main applications of laser marking machines includes automotive, aerospace, machine tool, electronics and microelectronics, medical, packaging, military, and other industries.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the laser marking machine market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing adoption of laser marking across end-users is significantly driving the growth of the laser marking machines market.The laser marking is highly adopted for its superior consistency, competitor advantage, precision, and timely engraving.



In June 2020, Laserax, a Canada-based industrial laser machines and systems manufacturer, announced the LXQ Fiber Laser Marker series that is redefining how simple and accessible laser system integration can be.The laser’s characteristics are intended not just to reduce integration time and expense, but also to facilitate collaboration between system integrators and laser experts, a critical aspect for quick and easy laser integration.



This series provides unrivalled speed and reliability, making it suitable for end-users metal marking applications.It is capable of producing permanent marks such as data matrix codes, QR codes, serial numbers, alphanumeric characters, and logos.



Hence, the increasing adoption of laser marking across end-users is expected to drive the laser marking market in the upcoming years.



Product innovation is a key trend gaining momentum of popularity in the maser marking market.The key players in the laser marking market are focusing on innovating laser marking products to gain their market position.



For instance, in November 2019, Coherent, a US-based producer of lasers and photonics technology, has introduced a new Coherent HighLightTM FL-ARM with Fiber-Fiber-Switch, which contains a switchable adjustable ring mode (ARM) fiber laser that can power two different processes or workstations in a sequential manner.Dual fiber output increases productivity in cost-sensitive, high-volume welding applications, such as welding of doors, hang-on parts, ultra-high-strength steel components, and aluminium body frames, particularly in automotive manufacturing.



Alternatively, the second fiber might serve as a redundant backup for the first, reducing service downtime.



In August 2020, Markem-Imaje, a Switzerland-based product identification & traceability solutions provider has acquired Solaris Laser S.A. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition reinforces the company’s Markem-Imaje’s position in the market. Further, this will allow Markem-Image to better meet expanding client demand for laser coding technologies, which provide key reliability and productivity benefits in specific applications. Solaris Laser is a Poland-based company involved in the manufacturing of industrial Fiber and CO2 laser coding, marking, and engraving systems.



The countries covered in the Laser Marking Machine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





