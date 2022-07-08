New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282465/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, and Teradyne Inc.



The global semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market is expected to grow from $7.99 billion in 2021 to $10.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%. The market is expected to grow to $16.25 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.



The semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market consists of sales of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing equipment used for semiconductor assembly and packaging. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment are plating equipment, inspection and dicing equipment, wire bonding equipment, and die-bonding equipment.Wire bonding equipment refers to a wire connecting two pieces of equipment, for hazard prevention.



The various applications involved are consumer electronics, healthcare devices, automotive, enterprise storage, and other applications. The various end-users included are osats, and idms.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipmen market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipmen market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Rising demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market.Consumer electronics is a key segment that is entirely dependent on the semiconductor industry.



According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics market stood at $10.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9% to reach $48.37 billion by 2022. In recent years, the applications of semiconductor Integrated Circuits (ICs) in various electronic devices are continuously increasing to perform multiple functions. Therefore, growing consumer electronics is likely to intensify the demand for semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment.



The COVID-19 outbreak hindered the growth of the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market.Lockdowns have been imposed in many countries across the globe affecting the manufacturing and supply chains of many industries including the semiconductor industry.



For instance, according to a survey on the impact of COVID-19 on the semiconductor industry released by the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) in collaboration with KPMG, about 63% of respondents reported supply chain shortages attributing to COVID-19. Semiconductors and electronics manufacturing has suffered considerable losses during the coronavirus outbreak, adversely impacting the market growth during 2020.



In July 2019, Applied Materials, Inc., a US-based company engaged in providing semiconductor chips manufacturing equipment, services, and software for electronic devices acquired Kokusai Electric Corporation for $2.2 billion. This acquisition would help the company to enhance its products & services for foundry, logic, and memory customers along with further enhancing its single wafer processing system. Kokusai Electric Corporation is a Japan-based manufacturer of semiconductor manufacturing systems.



The countries covered in the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





