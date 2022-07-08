Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market to Surpass US$ 4,260.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global patient flow management solutions market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,071.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic growth strategies such as merging to meet increasing demand of patient flow management. For instance, in June 2021, Healthcare Systems & Technologies, LLC Pathways, (HST) announced merger with Clariti Health, LLC, a firm in Healthcare Price Transparency. The merger combines HST Pathways’ revenue cycle management tool with premium solutions in patient flow management to address Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC) patients, providers, and administrative needs. HST Pathways is a leader in ASC cloud-based technology with more than 15 years of experience in the industry. The merger combines HST Pathways’ revenue cycle management tool and Clariti Health’s timely information for patients relating to their insurance benefits, payment responsibility, and payment options to enhance the overall patient experience. The merger will offer enhancements in patient price transparency for HST Pathways’ end-to-end solution suite and encompasses the complete life cycle of a surgical case, including the physician office, surgery center, and pre- and post-surgery patient experience.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global patient flow management solutions market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition by the key players in the market. For instance, in August 2021, ModivCare Inc., a U.S.-based company known for quality patient transportation, meal delivery, and remote patient monitoring announced acquisition with VRI, a leading provider of remote patient monitoring solutions. This acquisition of VRI with ModivCare Inc. promoted a national remote patient monitoring and medication management platform. Advances ModivCare’s vision helped the provider of comprehensive supportive care services that address the social determinants of health, including non-emergency medical transportation, personal care, remote monitoring, medication management, and nutrition.

Among component, software segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. Software is an integral and essential part of patient flow management solution system. Patient flow management solution software is used in managing, tracking, and reporting patient data, and are designed for clinics and hospitals that have a huge inflow of patients.

Among delivery mode, web-based/cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, as it allows automatic software updates, easy accessibility to information, proper document controlling, and low cost solution as compared to on-premise delivery system.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global patient flow management solutions market include Getinge AB, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Aptean, Inc., Sonitor Technologies, Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, By Product Type : Integrated Standalone

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, By Component: Hardware Software Services

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode: Web-based/Cloud-based On-premise

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Others

Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







