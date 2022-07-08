New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America And Europe eHealth Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product,, By Services, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291054/?utm_source=GNW



North America And Europe eHealth Market Growth & Trends



The North America and Europe eHealth market size is expected to reach USD 403.15 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by an increasing number of government initiatives to develop and deploy eHealth solutions, rising demand for centralization and streamlining of healthcare administration, and the advent of technologically advanced eHealth services. Furthermore, Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems benefit in tracking adverse drug events as well as aid in epidemiology studies, which is further expected to drive the market.



To combat the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous initiatives are being started by government and community organizations to support the present healthcare system. It includes front-line clinics by state management, a volunteer panel of doctors, and numerous remote telemedicine applications. eHealth plays a dynamic role during the pandemic as it is helping doctors make effective choices at the point of care. Thus, market players are exploiting this opportunity to address the problem and offer support to forefront doctors.



North America emerged as the largest market in 2021 due to the presence of a technologically advanced population base and various ongoing activities in the region.The aforementioned factors are expected to boost market expansion.



The availability of high-tech healthcare infrastructure as well as high-speed internet can be attributed to the region’s rapid expansion. As a result, improved awareness is projected to have a major impact on market growth.



According to a report published in 2021, around 50 medical hubs in the U.S. currently have such eHealth platforms and are using telemedicine to visit outpatients at home. These telemedicine and eHealth technologies are crucial for COVID-19 global management. According to the U.S. FDA, at least 54% of healthcare consumers in the country use FDA-approved apps and other online tools for the treatment, management, and monitoring of medical disorders.



In a severe health scenario, decision support is crucial.Furthermore, these systems analyze patient medical records and present a list of viable options from which to choose the most appropriate.



The market’s growth prospects have been boosted by the easy compatibility and interoperability of systems across platforms. Over the projection period, academics and software developers are expected to collaborate to make medical knowledge available to users, resulting in significant income-generating.



Furthermore, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many new companies are entering the market, which is expected to enhance the market growth in the U.S. For instance, Cerner Corporation stated in 2020 that it will be offering its Community Works clients a new video care platform called the Video Visit program.



North America And Europe eHealth Market Report Highlights

• By product, health information systems (HIS) accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021 owing to an increase in government initiatives and healthcare IT investments to develop and deploy IT systems in the healthcare industry. This is increasing the adoption of healthcare information systems

• The monitoring services segment is poised to witness noteworthy growth over the coming years due to the rapid adoption of monitoring devices by clinicians and patients

• Based on end-use, providers held the largest revenue share in 2021. Implementing home-based eHealth software is one method for providing more sustainable treatment for these patients

• The telemedicine product segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to novel innovations for technical support and interoperability of telemedicine

• Market players are involved in strategic initiatives such as new product launches, product innovations, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge over each other

• For instance, in September 2021, Apple Inc. announced the launch of watchOS 8, which has overall health parameters configured. This had new features such as updated workout types, cycling monitors, and a mindfulness meditation app

