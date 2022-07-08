Global Cervical Retractors Market to Grow with a CAGR of ~9% During 2022-2031; Market to Grow on Account of the Increasing Prevalence of Cervical Cancer, Higher Adoption of Invasive Surgeries, and Advancement in Healthcare Sector

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the data by the UNFPA, approximately 341,800 women died worldwide from cervical cancer in 2020. Between 2018 and 2030, it is anticipated that there will be an increase in the number of new cases of cervical cancer from 570,000 to 700,000, and an increase in fatalities from 311,000 to 400,000. Due to insufficient access to cervical cancer prevention, screening, and treatment, the majority of these deaths took place in low- and lower-middle-income countries (LMICs).

Research Nester has published a detailed market report on 'Global Cervical Retractors Market' for the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031 which includes the ongoing industry innovations and recent trends being adopted by the major industry players to achieve their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, growth rate, market revenue share, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on five major regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

The World Health Organization (WHO) unveiled a Global Strategy in November 2020 to hasten the eradication of cervical cancer as a public health issue. Over the course of the next century, 74 million occurrences of cervical cancer might be avoided and 62 million women's lives could be saved if this strategy is adopted internationally. The global cervical retractors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~9% over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for cervical or uterine procedures, backed by the rising incidence of cervical cancer. Additionally, as more and more women are choosing C-section, the high demand for Caesarean section operation for delivery is estimated to drive market growth during the forecast period. The World Health Organization (WHO) has released recent information showing that the use of caesarean sections has increased globally, and now accounts for more than 1 in 5 (21%) of all childbirths. According to the study, this number is expected to rise over the next ten years, with nearly a third (29%) of all newborns projected to be delivered via Caesarean section by 2030.

Furthermore, the government awareness campaign and health packages to address and reduce the cervical cancer cases are estimated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. In addition to this, the rising awareness among the people and advancement in healthcare sector is predicted to increase overall spending in healthcare sector. As per the World Health Organization, global health spending has increased overall during the previous 20 years, doubling in real terms, reaching USD 8.5 trillion in 2019 and 9.8% of GDP up from 8.5% in 2000. This in turn, is estimated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global cervical retractors market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in the North America region is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period on account of the increasing prevalence of cervical and vaginal cancer in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, in the USA around 1,368 women (0.6 per 100,000 women) were diagnosed with vaginal cancer and it has claimed the lives of 431 women (0.2 per 100,000 women) in the same year. According to the data by the American Cancer Society, in 2022, it is estimated that 14,100 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed, and it is predicted to claim the lives of 4280 women in the USA. Additionally, it is anticipated that the rising healthcare spending in the region and the existence of patient-friendly reimbursement policies are predicted to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness notable expansion over the forecast period on the back of the rising female population and increasing cases of cervical cancer. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, with over 500,000 new cases identified each year and a 50% mortality rate in Asia, cervical cancer is the second most prevalent cancer-related death among women worldwide. In addition to this, countries such as, India and China have high prevalence of cervical cancer and other diseases. Indian women were diagnosed with roughly 74,000 new cases of cervical cancer in 2010. By 2025, this figure is predicted to rise to as many as 225,000 cases. Due to the fact that most cases are not discovered until they are far advanced, cervical cancer is also the most common cancer that causes mortality in India. Moreover, advancement in healthcare infrastructure in the region is estimated to propel market growth during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global cervical retractors market is segmented by type into transverse retractors and longitudinal retractors. Out of these, the transverse retractors segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period owing to its increasing usage in curative resection of advanced colon cancer, colon-rectal surgery, and laparoscopic surgery. For instance, general surgery residents saw a sharp 462% increase in laparoscopic cases over the course of 18 years, from 2000 to 2018. With the increasing uterine polyps and tumors, more and more women are choosing hysterectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of the uterus, these invasive surgeries for women's reproductive systems is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Further, the global cervical retractors market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, clinics, and others. Out of these, the hospitals segment is projected to gain significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing patient pool in the hospital and rising awareness among the people regarding the importance of proper diagnosis and treatment. This in turn is estimated to increase individual spending in healthcare. According to World Health Organization, around 930 million or more individuals spend 10% of their family income on healthcare.

Some of the prominent key players and their company profiling mentioned in the global cervical retractors market research report include Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc., TeDan Surgical Innovations, Inc., Medfix International, LLC, Globus Medical, Inc., Thompson Surgical Instruments, Inc., Novo Surgical, Inc., NSI Health Systems, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Microcure (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd, and other key market players. The profiling enfolds growth opportunities, challenges, and market trends prevalent for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

