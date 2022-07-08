The Global Duty-free Retailing Market is expected to grow by $ 6.04 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Duty-free Retailing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03546968/?utm_source=GNW

56% during the forecast period. Our report on the duty-free retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing international tourism, a growing number of retail stores offering duty-free products, and exemption of excise duty on premium products.

The duty-free retailing market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The duty-free retailing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fashion apparel and accessories

• Cosmetics and perfumes

• Tobacco and alcoholic beverages

• Confectionery and fine foods



By Distribution Channel

• Airports

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing online duty-free shops as one of the prime reasons driving the duty-free retailing market growth during the next few years. Also, growing merger and acquisition (m and a) activities and high growth rate of duty-free retailing in developing regions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the duty-free retailing market covers the following areas:

• Duty-free retailing market sizing

• Duty-free retailing market forecast

• Duty-free retailing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading duty-free retailing market vendors that include Aer Rianta International, Changi Airport Group Singapore Pte. Ltd., China Duty-Free Group Co. Ltd., Delhi Duty-Free Services Pvt. Ltd., DFS Group Ltd., Dubai Duty-Free, Dufry AG, Duty-Free Americas Inc., Flemingo International, Gebr. Heinemann SE and Co. KG, Hyundai Department Store Group Co. Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., King Power Group, Lagardere SA, Lotte Corp., Mumbai Duty Free, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SHINSEGAE INTERNATIONAL. Also, the duty-free retailing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

