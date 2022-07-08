Volkswagen Group of America Implements EV-enabled Comdata Mastercard®

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, announced today a three-year partnership with Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWGoA), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of passenger cars.



VWGoA has implemented use of the EV-enabled Comdata Mastercard ® and its accompanying features to improve and enhance fleet management operations.

The Comdata Mastercard, uniquely developed to meet the needs of both electric vehicles (EV) and fuel fleets, provides flexibility with a broad network of charging and fueling stations. Additionally, the card offers universal acceptance at all locations that accept Mastercard as a payment form, Comdata’s industry-leading fraud protection control options, and the ability to facilitate EV charging while also providing accessible, actionable, and compelling data.

“Comdata is committed to advancing the best practices and strategies for EV adoption for fleets,” said Bryant Evans, Vice President of Large Market Sales, Comdata. “The Comdata Mastercard is just one example of how our forward-thinking solutions are targeting the consistent issues and challenges facing fleet owners and managers today.”

VWGoA and other Comdata Mastercard customers can enjoy the benefits of better ways to track and pay for EV charging, innovative solutions to address range anxiety, and improved tracking and documentation of charging events.

Comdata’s solution is powered by Motorq, a connected-car data and analytics company that facilitates the capture of data directly from electric vehicles. This assists fleet managers with proper reimbursement to employees for EV charging costs.

Evans noted that this is just the beginning of a mutually valuable relationship between the two. “We are excited to advance VWGoA’s fleet management operations through our innovative technology, and we look forward to working closely with them to create a successful roadmap to support any existing and future needs.”

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of innovative payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its clients’ bottom lines. The company partners with more than 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing, payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest fuel card issuers and the second largest commercial MasterCard provider in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals across North America. To learn more about Comdata Inc. visit www.comdata.com.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.



