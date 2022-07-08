New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Refinery Condensate Splitter Units Market Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284411/?utm_source=GNW

9%. It is expected to increase from 4,185 mbd in 2021 to 5,248 mbd in 2026 at an AAGR of 4.5%. United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Iran, the US, and Qatar are the major countries that accounted for 58.6% of the total Global condensate splitter units capacity in 2021.



Scope

- Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refinery condensate splitter units globally.

- Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, and status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery condensate splitter units in a country.

- Provides annual breakdown of new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2022-2026.



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery condensate splitter units globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the refinery condensate splitter units industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong refinery condensate splitter units capacity data

- Assess your competitor’s refinery condensate splitter units portfolio

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284411/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________