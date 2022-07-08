New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hardwood Flooring Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284364/?utm_source=GNW

OG, Harris Wood, Formica Group, Anderson, Boral, Brumark, DuChateau, Eco Timber, Flooring Innovations, Inc., Gerflor Group., and Goodfellow, Inc.



The global hardwood flooring market is expected to grow from $45.16 billion in 2021 to $48.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.86%. The hardwood flooring market is expected to reach $58.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.72%.



The hardwood flooring consists of sales of hardwood flooring by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are produced with wood species that are readily obtainable and very hard.The examples of hardwood flooring include oak flooring, maple flooring, and cherry flooring.



Hardwood flooring are highly attractive, low cost and offers premium finish over the other flooring materials.



The main types of hardwood flooring are solid wood and engineered wood.Solid wood is preferred flooring option as it is made of solid wood of maple, oak or walnut.



The design outlook consists of plank, strip, parquet and others depending on the type of design preferred in hardwood flooring.Further, the raw materials used are red oak, white oak, maple and other.



The hardwood flooring is distributed through offline stores and online stores.



North America was the largest region in the hardwood flooring market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hardwood flooring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapid inclination toward aesthetically appealing and sophisticated interiors by residential and commercial building customers is driving growth of hardwood flooring market.Residential and commercial building customers are increasingly focused on redefining the interiors with major focus on improving air quality, thermal comfort, quality of internal lighting, using recyclable materials and chemical-free materials.



According to the study published by Pinterest, 60% of users have used social visual network to make decisions for home décor purchases. The change in customer preferences is expected to boost usage of hardwood flooring in interior designing in different sectors across the globe.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the hardwood flooring market.Manufacturers operating in the hard flooring market are launching innovative products to offer high-performance hardwood flooring and products that are resistant to various external factors.



For instance, in June 2019, Lamiwood Flooring Company, an India-based provider of wooden flooring launched Holz Parket Hardwood Floors in the Indian market. These Holz Parket Hardwood Floors are treated to be resistant to moisture and temperature changes.



In February 2022, Paceline Equity Partners, a Dallas-based private equity manager, acquired AHF Products for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition by Paceline Equity Partners is focused on accelerating its penetration into new products, brands, and innovative technologies.



AHF Products is US-based company with a family of strong brands serving the residential and commercial markets that provides hardwood flooring.



The countries covered in the hardwood flooring market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284364/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________