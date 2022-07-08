SROA Capital Attracts Top Real Estate Talent From New York as Director of Accounting

West Palm Beach, Fla., July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SROA Capital, LLC (“SROA”), a West Palm Beach-based real estate investment and management firm, and owner/operator of Storage Rentals of America, has announced the appointment of Lauren Weiss as Director of Accounting. She is responsible for all property accounting, accounts payable, financial reporting, insurance and property tax functions.

“I really have to commend Bob Buffett, our CFO, in recognizing the opportunity to hire ahead of growth and recognize where the company is going; Sidney Kohl and I could not be more thrilled,” said Benjamin Macfarland, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SROA Capital. “Lauren is a perfect complement to our young team of leaders who are on a mission to build an institutional data-driven self-storage company in West Palm Beach.”

With over 15 years of executive leadership in the real estate industry, SROA expects Weiss to bring her New York City energy to South Florida.

“I expect the initial primary focus of my time at SROA to be on functional and technical improvement, streamlining process and upgrading and improving the utilization of ERP and reporting systems to keep up with growth of this amazing company,” Weiss said.

Prior to joining SROA, Weiss served as the Vice President of Accounting for real estate owner/developer, The Related Companies, for eight years in New York City. She was responsible for multiple accounting functions for a $50 billion portfolio to ensure best practices in all major areas of accounting were being followed. Between the time at Related Companies and her prior public REIT experience, she has touched all aspects of accounting and finance within commercial, residential, retail, multi-family, office, low income, Section 8 and multi-use properties for multiple billion-dollar companies. This experience has given her the industry knowledge to create efficiencies and innovation across all accounting functions.

Weiss holds a BSBA in Finance and Marketing from American University and an MBA from New York University.





Lauren Weiss - Director of Accounting





About SROA Capital

SROA Capital, LLC is a real estate investment company focused on the acquisition and operation of self-storage properties nationwide. SROA owns and operates approximately 15 million rentable square feet across 25 states under the brand Storage Rentals of America. For more information, please visit www.sroacapital.com.



