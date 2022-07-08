New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dry Construction Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284239/?utm_source=GNW





The global dry construction market is expected to grow from $69.78 billion in 2021 to $73.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.83%. The growth is mainly due to the companies’ rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $89.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.18%.



The dry construction market consists of sales of dry construction systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the use of lightweight materials, structures, and systems created on the principle of lightweight construction. Dry construction aims at reducing the usage of water, reducing construction time, improving moisture resistance, enhancing fire safety and reducing the impact of real estate on the environment.



The main dry construction types include supporting framework and boarding.Supporting frameworks are used in dry construction as a framework of beams (rafters, posts, struts) forming a right-angle structure that supports a roof, bridge, or other structure.



The different dry construction materials include plasterboard, wood, metal, and plastic. They also consist of various systems, such as ceiling systems, wall systems, and flooring systems, used in different applications, which include residential and non-residential.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dry construction market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing focus on sustainable construction is expected to propel the growth of the dry construction market.Governments across the world are focusing on making towns more sustainable and livable.



Dry construction techniques are mostly used in sustainable construction to reduce energy consumption, recycle rainwater, and cool housing and development board (HDB) towns.In February 2020, the government of Singapore announced a new programme to ensure sustainable living in Singapore.



The program, named "Green Towns," with an investment of $1.8 billion from the Singapore central bank, will focus on reducing energy consumption, recycling rainwater, and other issues. Hence, raising awareness and investing in green town programmes drives the dry construction market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the dry construction market.Major stakeholders operating in the dry construction sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in November 2020, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in India, adopted a non-polluting, dry construction and environment-friendly technology called LGSF (light gauge steel frame) to construct two major office blocks. The use of new construction materials and technologies is sustainable and environmentally friendly, as well as cost-effective and faster, which reduced construction time from 24 to 30 months.



In December 2020, Armstrong World Industries, a US-based international designer and manufacturer of walls and ceilings, acquired Arktura, LLC for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will make Armstrong stronger in the dry construction segment and enhance its capabilities and product portfolio.



Arktura LLC is a US-based company that is into designing and manufacturing standard and customizable wall and ceiling systems.



The countries covered in the dry construction market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





