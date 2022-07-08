The global dermatology devices market is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2027 from USD 6.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.7%

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dermatology Devices Market by Type, Treatment Devices, Application - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04278433/?utm_source=GNW

The rising incidence of skin diseases and increasing awareness of aesthetic procedures are the primary growth drivers for the dermatology devices market. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing regions is expected to provide growth opportunities to players operating in this market.



The imaging devices areaccounted to hold the largest share of the dermatology diagnostic devices market, by type in 2021.

Based on type, the dermatology diagnostic devices market is segmented into imaging devices, dermatoscopes, and microscopes.In 2021, the imaging devices segment accounted for the largest share of the dermatology diagnostic devices market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to technological advancements and the increasing incidence of skin diseases.



The skin cancer diagnosis are accounted to hold the largest share of the dermatology diagnostic devices market, by application in 2021.

Based on application, the dermatology diagnostic devices market is segmented into skin cancer diagnosis and other diagnostic applications.In 2021, the skin cancer diagnosis segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of skin cancer.



Asia Pacific commanded the highest CAGR of the dermatology devices duringforecasted period.

Based on region, the dermatology devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.During forecasted period, Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR of the dermatology devices market.



The highest CAGR of this regional segment can be attributed to factors such as the large population, rising standards of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending, government initiatives, and enhanced awareness about dermatology devices.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%), Tier 2(45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

• By Designation: C-level Executives (30%), Directors (20%), and Others (50%)

• By Region: North America (33%), Europe (24%), AsiaPacific(27%), and Rest of the World (16%)



Some of the major players operating in this market Lumenis Ltd. (Israel),, Alma Lasers, Ltd.(US), Solta Medical (US), and Cutera, Inc.(US)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel)

• Cutera, Inc. (US)

• Cynosure Inc. (US)

• El.En. S.P.A. (Italy)

• Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

• Solta Medical (US)

• Bruker Corporation (US)

• Carl Zeiss (Germany)

• HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Michelson Diagnostics Ltd. (UK)

• PhotoMedex, Inc. (US)

• Leica Microsystems (US)

• Olympus Corporation (Japan)

• Syneron Medical Ltd. (US)

• Genesis Biosystems, Inc. (US)

• Canfield Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Candela (US)

• DermLite (US)

• Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

• Aerolase (US)

• FotoFinder Systems GmbH (Germany)

• Bovie (US)



