The Millennia Companies® Adds BJ Everson as Director of Asset Management

Cleveland, Ohio, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Millennia Companies® (Millennia), a leading multifamily housing development and management firm, is pleased to announce that BJ Everson has been hired as Director of Asset Management at Millennia Housing Management, Ltd.

In this role, Everson will focus on building an asset management platform, creating processes, managing investor relations, and maximizing performance at the asset and portfolio levels. Everson has an extensive background in managing tax credit (affordable housing) assets as an Investment Professional and analyst at one of the largest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States.

“BJ brings vast industry knowledge and expertise to Millennia,” says Millennia Chief Executive Officer Frank T. Sinito. “He is acutely adept at creating platforms, developing positive working relationships and directing sound business strategies to achieve organizational goals.”

Having served as a senior asset management executive at a Fortune 100 company, Everson is skilled at collaborating with tax credit syndicator partners, general partners/developers, and property management teams to garner the best possible outcome and performance for properties. Additionally, he proactively managed a portfolio of more than 200 properties – a process that entailed conducting quarterly operational reports and site visits for both new developments and the acquisition of distressed assets.

Everson has earned the Housing Credit Certified Professional (HCCP) credential, a specialized designation for developers, property managers, asset managers and others working in the affordable housing industry through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Marketing and a Master of Business Administration from Ohio University.

About The Millennia Companies®

The Millennia Companies® (Millennia) is a high-performance business enterprise with a strong sense of mission. Millennia's portfolio includes more than 280 multifamily housing communities in 26 states. The leading development and property management firm has faciliated over 110 substantial rehabilitations, transforming communities and preserving much needed affordable housing opportunities for families. In 2021, Millennia ranked #2 on the list of Top 10 Companies Completing Substantial Rehabilitations and #4 on the list of Top 50 Affordable Housing Owners by Affordable Housing Finance. Also, Millennia ranked #16 on the list of Top Multifamily Development Firms by Multi-Housing News. Learn more at www.themillenniacompanies.com.

