Backendless Recognized as a Leader in Mobile Backend as a Service and API Management

Plano, TX, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backendless has been named a Leader in the Mobile Backend as a Service (mBaaS) category by G2 for Summer 2022. The company was also named a High Performer in the API Management category. This recognition is based on reviews from verified users on G2, an industry-leading business software review platform.



In addition to placing well in the respective categories’ grids, Backendless is rated #1 in seven different areas of three different categories. Top placements include:

#1 for Ease of Admin in mBaaS and API Design

#1 for User Satisfaction in mBaaS

#1 for Likelihood to Recommend in API Design

#1 for Quality of Support in API Design

#1 for Data Transformation in API Management

#1 for App Integration in API Management

“We are very excited to see the positive feedback in our first quarter on G2,” said Backendless Founder and CEO Mark Piller. “We’re particularly thrilled to see the overwhelmingly positive reviews of our user support team. Support has always been a top priority for us, and we are very happy to see that users appreciate the efforts our team puts in.”

Many users offered positive reviews for the Backendless team. Marc C. stated in his review, “beyond offering an incredible platform, the team offers stellar support with fast turnarounds, as well as great training content.”

Another user drove the point home further, stating “the team is always there to help customers and they provide very reactive support, even to users like me who have started designing their product but not launched yet. I haven’t started paying Backendless yet, and they have provided a lot of quality help.”

Reviewer Mohammad A. offered additional praise for the support team: “The support is always there and they go a step beyond to help the customer with any issue they might face.”

Many of Backendless’ accolades come in the Mobile Backend as a Service (mBaaS) category. Backendless was an early pioneer in the no-code/low-code mBaaS space and has developed a feature-rich platform for this business use case. In addition to the top ratings listed above, Backendless is also rated #2 for Quality of Support, Ease of Use, and the category asking, “Has the product been a good partner in doing business?”

“Compared to Azure Web Apps, there is a ton less work required to get something up and going,” said Aaron S. in his review. “Compared to Firebase, I prefer the Backendless relational database support.”

Several reviewers identified Mark Piller’s contributions directly. Reviewer Mario G. praised Mark for helping with support questions even outside of business hours: “Mark Piller the CEO of the company [is] on call 24/7; he helps me with questions during the weekend!”

Reviewer Simon N. concurred , stating that “the CEO Mark and his team are really knowledgeable and helpful so you know you’re in good hands.”

Another common theme among reviews is the ease of use of the platform and how it makes projects much faster to complete. Simon N., a small business CEO and CTO, commented that, “As a small development company without the budget and resources to develop and manage complex backend systems, Backendless was a huge headache- and cost- and time-saver for us.”

One reviewer , who chose to remain anonymous but was verified by G2, put it this way:

“The Backendless team has put together an extremely powerful platform. It makes for easier and faster development with very few constraints and a lot of possibilities. Whether front-end design or database and API, or even server-side code, it’s all possible, in multiple programming languages, but most importantly with Codeless, their home-grown visual logic design.”

2022 marks 10 years since Backendless began development on what they believed would “become the most powerful mBaaS system on this planet.” While it can be debated whether or not this is the case, one thing is clear: Backendless has earned its rightful place in the conversation.

About Backendless

Backendless is a visual app development platform that makes apps intuitive to build and easy to manage, no code required. The Texas-based firm offers a codeless app builder, real-time database, serverless backend, and API service solutions so users can build apps faster. Additionally, Backendless Consulting is the firm’s consulting arm that develops applications for clients on time and under budget using the Backendless software platform.



