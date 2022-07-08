DUKE ENERGY & AMERICAN MUNICIPAL POWER LEAD THE PACK BY CHOOSING CLEAN CURRENTS FOR 2023 IN CINCINNATI, OHIO

Washington, D.C., July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of the inaugural Clean Currents 2021, and with the overwhelming response from asset owners and exhibitors to join us in Sacramento in October 2022, the National Hydropower Association today announced Cincinnati as the location for Clean Currents 2023. Duke Energy, American Municipal Power and City of Hamilton have committed to serving as host utilities for the only national waterpower event that these three organizations are supporting in 2023.

“Clean Currents 2021 opened a new chapter for the waterpower industry, as we’ve have taken ownership of our future and no longer rely on third-parties to decide what’s best for us,” said Malcolm Woolf, NHA President & CEO. “We are thrilled to announce that Clean Currents 2023 will take place in Cincinnati. We thank Duke Energy, American Municipal Power and the City of Hamilton for not just servicing as host utilities for Clean Currents 2023, but for standing in lockstep with the hydropower industry. As the official waterpower industry event, 100% of the proceeds are reinvested back into advocacy and other priorities of the industry trade association. Our goal for 2023 is to develop an innovative event that brings every corner of the waterpower industry together to advance hydropower, pumped storage, small hydro, and marine energy.”

Why Should You Choose Clean Currents?

Proceeds help support NHA’s advocacy, which recently secured $900M in federal infrastructure grants for the hydropower industry

The event brings together the full array of waterpower technology companies, including utility generators, public power providers, equipment manufacturers, and engineering and technical consultants

The event is shaped by industry; not a for-profit, foreign-owned events company

About Clean Currents 2023

The event, which marks the evolution and growth of the waterpower industry, will be held at Duke Energy Convention Center. To learn more about this tradeshow and conference, visit the event website: https://cleancurrents.org

About NHA:

NHA is a national non-profit trade association dedicated exclusively to advancing the interests of the U.S. hydropower industry, including conventional, pumped storage, small hydro, and new marine and hydrokinetic technologies. NHA’s membership consists of 280 organizations, including consumer-owned utilities, investor-owned utilities, independent power producers, developers, equipment manufacturers, environmental and engineering firms, and attorneys.

Attachment