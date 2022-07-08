CORRECTION: AB “Novaturas” financial calendar for the year 2022

| Source: AB Novaturas AB Novaturas

Lithuania, LITHUANIA

Revised dates of notice on Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 and 9 months of 2022,  Revenue and clients for August period announcements.

AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated and investors related information for the year 2022 on the following dates:

15 07 2022 Revenue and clients for June period
14 08 2022 Revenue and clients for July period
18 08 2022 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2022
15 09 2022 Revenue and clients for August period
14 10 2022 Revenue and clients for September period
15 11 2022 Revenue and clients for October period
17 11 2022 Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2022
15 12 2022 Revenue and clients for November period
13 01 2023 Revenue and clients for December period
08 02 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2022

CFO
Arūnas Žilys 
arunas.zilys@novaturas.lt
+370 615 88259