CORRECTION: AB “Novaturas” financial calendar for the year 2022

Revised dates of notice on Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 and 9 months of 2022, Revenue and clients for August period announcements.
AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated and investors related information for the year 2022 on the following dates:
|15 07 2022
|Revenue and clients for June period
|14 08 2022
|Revenue and clients for July period
|18 08 2022
|Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2022
|15 09 2022
|Revenue and clients for August period
|14 10 2022
|Revenue and clients for September period
|15 11 2022
|Revenue and clients for October period
|17 11 2022
|Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2022
|15 12 2022
|Revenue and clients for November period
|13 01 2023
|Revenue and clients for December period
|08 02 2023
|Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2022
CFO
Arūnas Žilys
arunas.zilys@novaturas.lt
+370 615 88259