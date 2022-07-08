CORRECTION: AB “Novaturas” financial calendar for the year 2022

English Lithuanian

Revised dates of notice on Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 and 9 months of 2022, Revenue and clients for August period announcements.

AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated and investors related information for the year 2022 on the following dates:

15 07 2022 Revenue and clients for June period 14 08 2022 Revenue and clients for July period 18 08 2022 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2022 15 09 2022 Revenue and clients for August period 14 10 2022 Revenue and clients for September period 15 11 2022 Revenue and clients for October period 17 11 2022 Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2022 15 12 2022 Revenue and clients for November period 13 01 2023 Revenue and clients for December period 08 02 2023 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2022