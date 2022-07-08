Wolters Kluwer announces winners of Global Sustainability Awards

Company celebrates teams and individuals that advance ESG goals

July 8, 2022 - Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announced the winners of the Global Sustainability Awards. The awards were created to recognize programs and initiatives that contribute to the company’s ESG strategy.

“For 185 years, Wolters Kluwer has helped solve complex problems and improve outcomes for our customers. We have also been focused on making a positive contribution on environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges most relevant to our business and stakeholders, and are committed to the corresponding United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG),” said Andres Sadler CEO of Global Business Services for Wolters Kluwer. “We are proud to celebrate the many individuals and teams that find innovative ways to advance sustainability for our customers, Wolters Kluwer and the communities we operate in.”

In 2021, Wolters Kluwer introduced ENGAGE, a three-year company-wide sustainability strategy with each letter representing our commitment to six core pillars: Enhance and Nurture employee engagement, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; Grow product impact and innovation; Advance cybersecurity and data privacy; Generate a smaller environmental footprint; Enrich our communities. This framework supports and contributes to the UN SDGs through the innovative solutions and services we deliver, our sustainable returns, and our overall impact on society.

The winners are:

ENGAGE Impact of the Year

DE&I Content Guide for Healthcare: The language of healthcare consists of anything that is written, visual, spoken, or in any way communicated to healthcare professionals and patients, guiding the decisions they make. Bias in healthcare language can have a detrimental impact on patient care. Our DE&I Content Guide promotes the development of unbiased and culturally- sensitive content and is representative of the diverse customers, healthcare providers, students, and patients we serve, so clinical decisions are based on bias-free evidence.

Volunteer day off: 80 employees from Wolters Kluwer Enablon business partnered with local organizations to participate in the company’s annual volunteer day off initiative. Collectively, they planted 25 trees, removed 66 pounds of trash from the water and 21 pounds of trash from the beach.

ENGAGE Volunteer of the Year

Abigail Howard, Business Analysis Associate Director, founded the first Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) at Wolters Kluwer. In 2021 the group hosted eight virtual networking/wellness events, two training series, Women’s History Month celebrations, piloted a mentorship program and developed a webpage for the group.

Grégoire Miot, Associate Director, Sales & Business Development, launched an open-source database of environmental legal clauses based on contributions from worldwide legal professionals to enforce legal provisions that protect our planet.

Chairman’s Award

Michele Fornaciari, Lead Technology Product Owner, volunteers with Croce Rossa Italian (the Italian Red Cross) to provide social and emergency assistance in local communities. Michele, certified in CPR and as an ambulance driver, devotes one shift per weekend and every public holiday to the Red Cross.





About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Erica Glass

(917) 822-7702

Erica.glass@wolterskluwer.com