To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 530

July 8, 2022





MINUTES FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the minutes from the Annual General Meeting on June 30th, 2022.

For further information:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen, phone +4522608405

Chairman of the Board of Directors Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, phone +4540431303









Attachment