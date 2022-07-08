New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive ECU Market: Segmented: By Propulsion Type, By Application, By Technology, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 And Forecasts to 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288788/?utm_source=GNW

ECU systems are incorporated in automotive operations ranging from window movement to the number of air mixtures essential for every engine cylinder, which is recorded, processed, and preserved in the microcontroller. In recent years, a common trend has been the usage of telephones that are networked to the vehicle and will provide the drivers with real-time info about the vehicle’s condition. These new ECU systems, which can easily connect with smartphones, may contribute to a rise in the number of ECU systems being installed. Due to the high complexity of these vehicles compared to traditional vehicles, the steady expansion of alternative vehicle options such as hybrid & pure electric automobiles in industrialized countries has significantly contributed to the ECU market.



Market Highlights

The Global Automotive ECU market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.5% in 2031.



The need for automotive devices is being fueled by rising demand for hybrid & luxury vehicles, increased deployment of the infotainment systems, as well as a growing desire for ADAS & automated safety systems (ECUs). Furthermore, the increasing number of capabilities to handle different electronic components in the car, such as dashboard instruments, engine, telematics, and drivetrain, has resulted in a large increase in the average number of ECU utilized per vehicle.



Global Automotive ECU: Segments

Passenger cars segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Automotive ECU is segmented based on application into Passenger cars, Utility Vehicles, and Commercial vehicles. Due to the increased installation of control systems in automotive ECU vehicles, the passenger car sector led the market share. Due to improved features given in-vehicle monitoring systems such as improved driver remote capabilities and vehicle software upgrading, passenger automobiles, notably luxury vehicles, have a higher number of ECUs than other vehicles. Furthermore, the market value is being driven by the growing popularity of luxury vehicles around the world, which is being driven by expanding consumer spending capability and improving lifestyles.



Internal Combustion Engine segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Based on Propulsion Type the automotive ECU market is segmented into Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Vehicle, and ICE Vehicle. Internal Combustion Engine cars dominate the Automotive Electronic Control Unit market in terms of propulsion type. Because of the rising production of automobiles in emerging economies, the ICE category is expected to lead the global over the projection period. However, due to the rising electric vehicle industry in emerging countries, it is expected to rise at a low CAGR. In addition, the government has launched various initiatives to promote electric transportation, including the Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles (FAME).



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing sales and production of Electronic Vehicles



Increased vehicle sales and production, as well as strict government rules aimed at passenger safety, are driving the automotive ECU industry forward. Furthermore, market growth is aided by innovations linked to low-cost ECU and rising demand for advanced car features. However, as the system becomes more sophisticated, the market’s expansion is hampered. Regardless of these obstacles, the rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as the desire for sophisticated driver assistance systems, are likely to create a variety of development prospects for the market.



Improving safety measures by regulatory affairs



The global manufacturing of automobiles has a direct impact on the automotive ECU industry. As a result, over the projection period, rising vehicle production in emerging economies will fuel demand for automotive ECUs. For improvement in road safety, governments are requiring the installation of a variety of safety technologies in vehicles, including adaptive cruise control, adaptable front illumination, and anti-lock braking systems, among others. Several governments attempt to require the installation of improved safety drive systems, as well as a growing preference among consumers for luxury & hybrid automobiles, which is driving greater R&D spending on automotive ECUs.



Restraint

High acceptance and maintenance cost



Intricate design difficulties and high costs connected with ECU maintenance work, on the other hand, may limit the industry’s growth during the analysis period. Also, the market demand is being hampered by an increase in the number of control unit breakdowns in various vehicle systems, which are creating unwelcome interruptions and dangerous accidents



Global Automotive ECU: Key Players

Global Automotive ECU: Regions

Global Automotive ECU market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Due to the rising penetration of vehicle manufacturers, the Asia Pacific automotive ECU market is likely to gain impetus in the coming years. Increased sales of BEVs & Plug-in Hybrid Electric vehicles (PHEV) are projected to accelerate ECU implementation in the automobile industry. Furthermore, government backing and initiatives for implementing novel manufacturing methods, as well as permissions for testing driverless vehicles in China, are contributed to the industry’s size.



Impact of Covid-19 on Automotive ECU Market

In 2020, the expansion of the automotive ECU market was hampered by the temporary termination of manufacturing facilities. In 2021, the ongoing spread of COVID-19 posed a serious threat to market participants. The automotive sector necessitates a large number of human workers. The new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, on the other hand, is spreading through people gatherings, posing a threat to the sector’s activities. As a result, the limited expansion of the automotive Electronic Control Unit sector reflects the overall downward trajectory of the automotive sector.



Global Automotive ECU is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

