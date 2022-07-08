DCPSC encourages D.C. utilities to pursue federal funding for infrastructure projects

Washington, DC, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Washington, D.C.) The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) opened a proceeding (Formal Case No. 1172) to identify available funding sources for Pepco and the Washington Gas Light Company (WGL) under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law). The U.S. Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to invest billions of dollars in federal funds for local initiatives that support grid resiliency and reliability, electric generation and transmission, access to clean water, improved cybersecurity, and strategic deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is essential to enhancing the reliability and resilience of the District’s electric and natural gas distribution system. The federal funding will help minimize the burden on ratepayers as the District utilities pursue federal grant funds for infrastructure projects,” stated Commission Chairman Emile C. Thompson.

To ensure transparency as Pepco and WGL pursue federal grant funds provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Commission has directed Pepco and WGL to file monthly reports with the Commission beginning August 31, 2022, on applications submitted for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds and establish a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Regulatory Asset to track Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-related costs. These actions will help the District achieve its clean energy commitments.

Interested persons can file written comments in Formal Case No. 1172 identifying programs funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Pepco and WGL can pursue.