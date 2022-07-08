The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market is expected to grow by $ 2.32 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.81% during the forecast period

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724823/?utm_source=GNW

32 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.81% during the forecast period. Our report on the artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for data integration and visual analytics, reliability of data-guided decisions, and the growth of global construction market.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market analysis includes the solution segment and geographic landscape.



The artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Software

• Services

• Hardware



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the automatic updating and building of projects as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investment in intelligent processing and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market sizing

• Artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market forecast

• Artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market vendors that include ALICE Technologies, Amazon.com Inc., Aurora, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Customindz Inc., Doxel Inc., eSUB Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Newmetrix, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and TUV SUD AG. Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

