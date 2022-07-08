Total number of shares and voting rights at June 30, 2022

English French

8 July 2022

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

Date Number of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1] Number of voting rights exercisable 01/31/2022 2, 660, 056,599 2, 029,500 3, 104, 132,809 3, 102, 103,309 02/28/2022 2, 660, 056,599 2, 234,500 3, 104, 094,376 3, 101, 859,876 03/31/2022 2, 660, 056,599 1, 373,253 3, 111, 147,512 3, 109, 774,259 04/30/2022 2, 660, 056,599 1, 288,818 3, 112, 727,056 3, 111, 438,238 05/31/2022 2, 660, 056,599 1, 288,818 3, 118, 753,036 3, 117, 464,218 06/30/2022 2, 660, 056,599 1, 289,818 3, 119, 421,499 3, 118, 131,681

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights

