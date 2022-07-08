SpeedWhip Launches Whipped Cream Chargers Online Store in Australia

Sydney, AU, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet increasing demand for online purchases, Speedwhip has launched its website selling high quality whipped cream chargers and whipped cream dispensers.

Speedwhip is a retailer and wholesaler of cream chargers (also know as nangs or nos) and cream whipper dispenser all across Australia but targeting mainly the major cities such as Melbourne, Victoria, Sydney, NEW South Wales, Brisbane, Queensland, Adelaide, South Australia, Hobart, Tasmania, Perth, Western Australia, Darwin, Northern Territory and Canberra, Australian Capital Territory. Speedwhip aims to provide the highest quality products at the cheapest prices to both commercial businesses such as restaurants, cafes, bars and clubs as well as personal or home users. Speedwhip offers both retail and wholesale options at rock bottom prices.



SpeedWhip Cream Chargers

Speedwhip stocks a wide range of whipped cream chargers and cream whipper brands. Furthermore, Speedwhip offers same day dispatch so that orders arrive quicker and customers are happier.

Initial feedback from customers have indicated that customers are extremely satisfied with the range, quality and prices of the products that Speedwhip sells.

“Whipped cream is a great addition to a wide range of feed and drink and everyone loves how easy it is to add whipped cream using a whipped cream dispenser and whipped cream charger”

“A new trend is that people are also using cream chargers to infuse flavors in alcoholic drinks when making cocktails and fancy drinks”

“Cream chargers and cream whippers are just so easy to use, anyone can make perfectly whipped cream in just minutes using this equipment”

“Unlike canned whipped cream, when using a cream whipper and cream chargers you can also easily add sweeteners and flavors to the whipped cream which makes the whipped cream taste even better” Said CMO Mr Stevens.

In the future, the Cream Chargers Co. plans to expand its product range whilst maintaining its discount prices, same day dispatch and excellent service.

As well as its already cheap prices, Speedwhip is having a massive sale so customers can get even cheaper prices on their favorite brands such as Whip-It, SSES, Supremewhip, Bestwhip, MOSA, Ezywhip Pro. We also sell cream charger tanks in brands like SupremewhipMax.





About Speedwhip



Speedwhip aims to provide the highest quality whipped cream chargers and whipped cream dispensers at the cheapest prices delivered all across Australia. Their online website has whipped cream chargers from all of the top brands at discounted prices. For more information:

SpeedWhip Cream Chargers

https://speedwhip.com.au/

###





Contact Info:

Name: Speedwhip

Phone: 0403 894 864

Website: https://speedwhip.com.au/

https://youtu.be/xQD7dHB_KYA





newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

