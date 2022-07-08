The Global Binders Excipients Market is expected to grow by $ 444.89 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Binders Excipients Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03273509/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the binders excipients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for cellulose-based binders, growth in the pharmaceutical industry, and growth in geriatric population increasing the demand for pharmaceutical drugs and binders.

The binders excipients market analysis includes type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The binders excipients market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Cellulosics

• Lactose

• Polyols

• Povidones

• Others



By Application

• Tablets or capsules

• Solution-based



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the demand for new excipients to develop easily consumable drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the binders excipients market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for polymer excipients and application of natural gum as binder excipient will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on binders excipients market covers the following areas:

• Binders excipients market sizing

• Binders excipients market forecast

• Binders excipients market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading binders excipients market vendors that include Asahi Kasei Corp., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Beneo GmbH, CD Formulation, Colorcon Inc., DFE Pharma GmbH and Co. KG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Ingredion Inc., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Kerry Group Plc, Merck KGaA, Roquette Freres SA, Scope Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Co. Also, the binders excipients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03273509/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________