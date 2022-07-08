The Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 5.87 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03034163/?utm_source=GNW

02% during the forecast period. Our report on the cardiac prosthetic devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of cardiac disorders, a paradigm shift toward MI procedures, and the higher adoption of cardiac prosthetic devices.

The cardiac prosthetic devices market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The cardiac prosthetic devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Prosthetic heart valves

• Implantable pacemakers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the cardiac prosthetic devices market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches coupled with R & D activities and the emergence of MRI conditional pacemakers and heart valves will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cardiac prosthetic devices market covers the following areas:

• Cardiac prosthetic devices market sizing

• Cardiac prosthetic devices market forecast

• Cardiac prosthetic devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardiac prosthetic devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Anteris Technologies Ltd., BIOTRONIK SE, and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Cryolife Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Jc Medical Inc., JenaValve Technology Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., OrbusNeich Medical Co. Ltd., Shree Pacetronix Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., and Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc. Also, the cardiac prosthetic devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



