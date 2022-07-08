The Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to grow by $ 7.97 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Americas 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02621938/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial vehicle telematics market in Americas provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost savings due to adoption of telematics-enabled UBI, presence of a conducive environment to enable viability of advanced telematics services, and adoption of lone worker safety regulations in Canada.

The commercial vehicle telematics market in Americas analysis includes the type and application segments.



The commercial vehicle telematics market in Americas is segmented as below:

By Type

• Embedded telematics

• Smartphone-based telematics

• Portable telematics



By Application

• LCV

• M and HCVs



This study identifies the usage of advanced analytics to optimize fleet efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle telematics market growth in Americas during the next few years. Also, government initiatives increasing the adoption of OBD telematics systems and the emergence of next-generation telematics protocol will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on commercial vehicle telematics market in Americas covers the following areas:

• Commercial vehicle telematics market sizing

• Commercial vehicle telematics market forecast

• Commercial vehicle telematics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial vehicle telematics market vendors in Americas that include AB Volvo, Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT and T Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Continental AG, DrivSafe LLC, Ford Motor Co., Garmin Ltd., General Motors Co., Michelin Group, MiX Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Valeo SA, Verizon Communications Inc., and Visteon Corp. Also, the commercial vehicle telematics market in Americas analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

