The Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 137.94 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.53% during the forecast period

94 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.53% during the forecast period. Our report on the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Heightened demand for encoders to support multiple broadcasting formats, the transition from analog to digital broadcasting, and an increasing number of smartphones and Internet users.

The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market analysis includes application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The video streaming and broadcasting equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Private

• Commerce



By Type

• Video streaming

• Broadcasting equipment



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased application of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL), and machine learning (ML) technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of cloud-based services and growing preference for video on demand (VOD) services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market covers the following areas:

• Video streaming and broadcasting equipment market sizing

• Video streaming and broadcasting equipment market forecast

• Video streaming and broadcasting equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading video streaming and broadcasting equipment market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., ALE International, Apple Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clyde Broadcast, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., ELETEC Broadcast Sarl, Evertz Technologies Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Harmonic Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., Roku Inc., SeaChange International Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Wellav Technologies Ltd., Wilhelm Sihn jr. GmbH and Co. KG, Wowza Media Systems LLC, and ZTE Corp. Also, the video streaming and broadcasting equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

