The Global Software-Defined Compute Market is expected to grow by $ 8.43 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software-Defined Compute Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796176/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the software-defined compute market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by extended partnerships, strategic relationships and M&A, demand for private and hybrid cloud solutions, and the introduction of cloud-native applications.

The software-defined compute market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The software-defined compute market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Cloud system software

• Virtual machine software

• Container infrastructure software



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of software-defined data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the software-defined compute market growth during the next few years. Also, geographic disaggregation of data centers and the rise of IoT, AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the software-defined compute market covers the following areas:

• Software-defined compute market sizing

• Software-defined compute market forecast

• Software-defined compute market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading software-defined compute market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Datadog Inc., Docker Inc., DXC Technology Co., Dynatrace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., ScienceLogic Inc., Splunk Inc., and VMware Inc. Also, the software-defined compute market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796176/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________