Sucrose Esters Global Market Report 2022

Ltd., Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co. Ltd, Guangxi Gaotong Food Technology, World Chem Industries, Felda Iffco LLC, and NatureWell Sucrose Esters.



The global sucrose esters market is expected to grow from $74.78 billion in 2021 to $83.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The sucrose esters market is expected to grow to $109.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Sucrose Esters market consists of the sales of sucrose ester products by entities (organization, sole-trader, and partnerships) that are a unique group of emulsifiers and low-fat alternatives used in food products including ice-cream, confectionery, dairy, and others.Sucrose Esters also perform other functions in food processing such as protein protection, aeration, hydrophilic-lipophilic, and starch interaction.



Sucrose Esters have good conditioning and stabilizing properties. Sucrose esters are also used in the production of personal care products, laundry products, and detergents.



The main types of sucrose esters are powder sucrose ester, liquid sucrose ester, and pellet sucrose ester.Powder sucrose esters are a form of sucrose esters that are obtained by esterifying sucrose and fatty acids.



Powder sucrose ester can be colorless, slightly yellow, soft solid, greyish-white powder, or thick gel in appearance depending on the type of fatty acid applied and grade of esterification. The different functions include protein and starch interaction, antimicrobial property, controlled sugar crystallization, emulsification, and aeration and are used in various sectors such as food and beverages, detergents and cleansers, cosmetics, and personal care, others.



Europe was the largest region in the sucrose esters market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in sucrose esters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing health awareness among the consumers is driving the growth of the sucrose esters market.Sucrose esters are a low-fat alternative in the food processing industry.



Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and diligent about their food consumption, and they are demanding low fat, low sugar foods such as baked foods, sweets, dairy products, and others.Sucrose esters, which have emulsification and fat-replacing properties, are increasingly being used in the food and beverage industries to produce healthy foods.



For instance, in 2020, World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the total intake of fat should be less than 30% of the total energy intake per person to stay healthy and avoid unhealthy weight gain.According to DSM, Dutch-based nutrition, health, and sustainable solutions provider’s global insights survey in 2019, 40% of the consumers choose low-sugar yogurt, and 20% opted for sugar-free flavored yogurt.



Consumer interest in low-sugar and sugar-free products is high across all markets, and awareness of the health consequences of excessive sugar consumption is significant and growing, particularly in emerging consumer markets. Therefore, the increasing health awareness among consumers is expected to propel the sucrose esters market going forward.



The growing consumption of convenience foods will drive the growth of the sucrose esters market in the forecast period.The demand for convenient or ready-to-eat meals is increasing globally as the working population prefers food that saves them time and energy.



Convenience foods are ready-to-eat meals that use sucrose esters as an emulsifier to protect and preserve the protein, texturization, and aeration of the food. For instance, according to the World Employment and Social Outlook 2020, around 3.3 billion are working population which is 57% of the total population. According to an Assocham (Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India) survey conducted in 2020, roughly 79% of Indian households prefer instant food due to lack of time. Therefore, the increase in the working population increases the demand for convenience food this, in turn, drives the market for sucrose esters.



The natural-based sucrose emulsifiers are a key trend gaining popularity in the sucrose esters market.Major companies operating in the sucrose esters sector are enabling the development of sustainable products for future use in skincare and detergent products.



For instance, in 2019, BASF, a Germany-based chemicals company launched Emulgade Sucro Plus, a natural-based emulsifier approved by COSMOS. Emulgade Sucro Plus is a 100% natural emulsifier that can be used in creamy lotions, gels, and sprays.



The countries covered in the sucrose esters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





