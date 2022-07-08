Add Some Serious Nostalgia To Your Apple Pencil

English Italian

SAN DIEGO, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Before mechanical pencils, there was a time where all pencils were made of wood - taking a scantron test required a yellow #2 pencil to be used. There was something about a wood pencil that was satisfying to hold compared to their modern counterpart. A company has created a case for the Apple Pencil first and second generation that mixes the old with the new. elago’s Pencil Case transforms your Apple stylus into that nostalgic wooden pencil that we all used to use.

If you haven’t heard of elago, they a well-established design company that has been operating out of San Diego, California since 2002. As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

The Pencil Case has two versions – one for each generation of Apple Pencil. Both versions are made of non-recycled silicone material to ensure that you get a case that lasts a lifetime. Silicone is incredible as it provides excellent grip and protects your stylus from drops and scratches – perfect for everyday use! The shape of the case feels just like the wood pencils we used to use, making it ergonomic and ideal for extended use. Charging the stylus is no issue, but the second generation case must be installed properly for wireless charging to work; detailed installation instructions are provided online. Various colors and collaboration models are available for the 2nd generation with the first generation getting more colors soon. Bring back some serious nostalgia and enjoy using your Apple Pencil just a little bit more.

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is “simple sophistication” because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.

elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

