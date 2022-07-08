IL2M International Corp. Announces Merger with Aamani Healthcare Group

TORRANCE, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IL2M International Corp. (OTC: ILIM) a Healthcare Technology holding company, today announced a merger with Aamani Healthcare Group, a Houston, Texas based healthcare group specializing in Transitional Care Homes, Home Care Support Services, Home Health Care and Hospice Care. www.aamanihealthcare.com



The summary of Aamani Healthcare Group’s 12/31/2021 financial statement showed multi-million dollars in assets, multi-million dollars in revenue, and multi-million dollars in net profit. The transaction is valued at $51.8 million based on recognized industry multiple. “We intend to close this transaction in the next 30 days. After a thorough evaluation, the Aamani Healthcare Group Board of Directors unanimously concluded that a merger between IL2M International Corporation and Aamani Healthcare Group provides the best possible value creation opportunity for shareholders of both companies. The transaction provides near-term certainty in the form of cash, while also allowing shareholders to benefit from participation in the future success of the company. Broker-dealers and institutions will continue to experience the same industry-leading execution quality and client service they’ve come to expect from IL2M International Corporation , with the additional liquidity-enhancing capabilities of Aamani Healthcare Group.” IL2M CEO, Kristin Simpson-Oloso, stated.

About Aamani Healthcare Group

Aamani Healthcare Group serves an array of patients with different medical support needs and with age variations. By providing Transitional Care Homes, Home Care Support Services, Home Health Care and Hospice Care, we provide patient focus care plans to support the complexity of health care needs for their care continuum. The company was founded in 2013 by owner Kristin Oloso Esq. Who began her career in the legal department of an acute care hospital located in Gordo, AL. Her experience in the company includes providing guardianship, fiduciary, and specialized care management assistance to seniors and their families who face difficult life decisions.

About IL2M International Corp

A Healthcare Technology holding company

Contact Information:



ILIM Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

IL2M International

1.424.358.1046

Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company’s website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE IL2M International Corp