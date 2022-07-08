Crown Castle Increases Revolving Credit Facility Commitments to $7.0 Billion and Extends Maturity of Existing Facilities

HOUSTON, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that it amended its Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ("Credit Facility") increasing the commitments under its Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility ("Revolver") by $2.0 billion, for aggregate commitments of $7.0 billion, and extending the maturity of the Credit Facility to July 2027. The Credit Facility consists of a $1.2 billion Senior Unsecured Term Loan A Facility and, after giving effect to the increased commitments, a $7.0 billion Revolver.



Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and more than 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market.

