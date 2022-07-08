California Man Thanks Resurgence Behavioral Health for Helping Him Find Recovery From Addiction

Costa Mesa, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California -

Costa Mesa, CA – Years of destructive behavior finally began turning around for a California man who found the help he needed at Resurgence Behavioral Health. Paul H. was so grateful for the dedicated care he received there that he left an ardent review on Google.

“I came to Resurgence as a walk-in,” he wrote. “They showed dedication from the start. Not only that, but most of all, they CARE and have true knowledge about recovery and relapse prevention.”

Resurgence is part of a nationwide group of rehab centers that treat substance use disorders involving alcohol and drugs, including prescription painkillers. Based in Costa Mesa, it provides a full continuum of care, from detox through rehab and aftercare. Services include medically assisted detox, residential and outpatient rehab, and aftercare programs such as sober living homes that help clients transition into new lives free of harmful substances.

Treatment plans are uniquely designed to fit the needs of each individual client. Addiction specialists use several evidence-based approaches, including cognitive and dialectical behavioral therapy, which effectively treat behavioral conditions, including substance use disorder. Treatment can be offered in conjunction with 12 Step programs.

Resurgence also offers dual-diagnosis treatment, which takes a more holistic approach to substance abuse. In dual diagnosis, also known as co-occurring disorders, addiction is viewed as a sign that the client is coping with a deeper emotional or psychological condition than a simple addiction to drugs or alcohol.

Paul devoted much of his review to the team of medical professionals, certified addiction counselors, licensed therapists, and trained addiction specialists on the Resurgence Behavioral Health staff. Like many other clients who’ve been through the program, he gave high praise to these caring, compassionate team members.

“The care and treatment team are absolutely hands-down some of the best in the area,” he explained. “They walked me through how and why I did what I did for so long and how to correct it. Very insightful, and gave me the tools I’d need to take the next step in my recovery! I was a hard case but the team was patient and gave me some of the best care I’ve ever had. I am now able to recognize and pinpoint when and where I’m triggered and stop it BEFORE it happens.”

One of the features contributing to this loving, supportive environment is the physical setting itself. Creating a homelike setting is an essential part of the treatment approach at Resurgence Behavioral Health, where facilities are designed to remove as much stress as possible. Rather than a cold, sterile environment that feels like a punishment, clients find a comfortable setting where they can better focus on their recovery. Many of the treatment facilities are located in secluded rural areas, in the belief that being surrounded by the peace and serenity of nature helps open the mind and spirit to healing.

Inside the facility, clients find comfortable, homelike décor and living arrangements. Residents can relax in attractively designed living areas, entertain and challenge themselves with games and keep themselves in good physical condition – while also blowing off steam – in an exercise area. Meals are prepared by onsite chefs. If they wish, clients may smoke outside, enjoy TV in their rooms and get access to their cellphones after their first 14 days of treatment. In addition, couples in recovery may undergo treatment together while living in separate, same-sex accommodations and well-behaved pets are welcome in residential treatment.

It’s “just all in all a very solid program,” Paul concluded. “Thank you, Resurgence, for showing me my way back to recovery and a productive lifestyle!! Love all you all!!”

To find the kind of care Paul received, visit Resurgence Behavioral Health or call (855) 458-0050.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3x2G4CPBRo&t=5s





