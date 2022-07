Festi hf.: Candidates for Board of DIrectors

English Icelandic

Deadline for nominations for the Board of Directors 'election, which will take place at a shareholders' meeting at 10:00 on July 14 has passed. The following valid nominations were received within the deadline:

Ástvaldur Jóhannsson



Björgólfur Jóhannsson

Guðjón Reynisson

Helga Jóhanna Oddsdóttir

Herdís Pála Pálsdóttir

Hjörleifur Pálsson

Magnús Júlíusson

Margrét Guðmundsdóttir

Óskar Jósefsson

Sigrún Hjartardóttir

Sigurlína Ingvadóttir

Viðar Örn Traustason

Þórdís Jóna Sigurðardóttir

Þórey G. Guðmundsdóttir