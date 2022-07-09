Aussie Company Care A2+ Gains FDA Approval to Address US Infant Formula Shortages

SYDNEY, July 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Care A2+, an Australian health and wellness company, today announced it has been approved by the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to deliver up to 4.8 million tins of Australian-made Care A2+ Premium Infant Formula with Iron and added Lactoferrin to the U.S., to help offset the ongoing U.S. infant formula crisis.

The FDA announced in Washington D.C. on 8 July 2022 that it had granted Care A2+ 'no objection' approval to distribute infant formula in the U.S., certifying that the Australian-made Care A2+ formula meets the standards set by the FDA.

Shipments are expected to commence progressively from the first week of August 2022. First orders have been received by the Company for over 250,000 tins of infant formula that will be available to be purchased across 20,000 retail locations nationwide, including CVS & Rite Aid Drug Stores, Whole Foods Market, Kroger, HCA Healthcare, Publix Super Markets, Safeway, The Vitamin Shoppe, Duane Reade Convenience Store and Peapod Online Grocer.

Kerry Hyland, Director, Care A2+, said the company was proud to be playing a part in addressing the American formula shortage.

"Care A2+ understands the struggles U.S. parents and caregivers are facing with the formula shortage and is dedicated to providing health and nourishment for children and peace of mind for parents," said Ms. Hyland. "Ours is a gentle, safe and premium formula that we are excited to commence exporting to the U.S."

Led by science, Australia's first with added Lactoferrin, Care A2+ formulas use single-sourced ingredients, with Australian A2 cow's milk, that is 100% traceable from Grass-to-Tin®. Every tin has a unique QR code that provides transparency on the farm location, weather conditions, information about the Australian A2 herd, formula batch production, and nutritional composition. An established brand in Australia, CareA2+ sells in that country through major retailers Woolworths, Terry White Chemart and Chemist Warehouse.

"Today's announcement is not just important for U.S. parents, it's a significant milestone for our company. Our Australian farmers and manufacturers are delighted to be providing premium product to support millions of American families," Ms. Hyland added.

Media enquiries:

Please contact Kerry Hyland +61 417 226 330 / kah@carea2plus.com

About Care A2+

Care A2+ is a health and wellness company committed to caring for the entire family. Our products and services provide health, nourishment, and happiness for every step along the journey of life. We are proudly an Australian company, that makes high-quality products, with Australian A2 cow's milk, manufactured in Australia and 100% traceable from the Grass-to-Tin®.

The Company is pursuing a listing on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) and intends that its dividend policy will see 50% of profits allocated to shareholders upon the ASX listing.

More information on Care A2+ is available at carea2plus.com.

The difference is in the tin®

Care A2+ Infant Formula 0 to 12 months - a gentle and safe Premium Formula with Iron and added Lactoferrin prepared with the goodness of Australian A2 cows' milk, no palm or soy oil, non-GMO, no growth hormones and no corn syrup designed to support healthy growth in the vital first 12 months.

