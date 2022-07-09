Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of GRRB, OBCI, SRLP, and UBNC

NEW YORK, July 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GrandSouth Bancorporation. (OTC: GRRB)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GRRB to First Bancorp for 0.910 shares of First Bancorp common stock per share of GRRB.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OBCI to OneWater Marine Inc. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, OBCI shareholders may receive $13.08 in cash per share.

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed acquisition of SRLP by an affiliate of Hartree Partners, LP. Under the terms of the agreement, SRLP’s shareholders will receive $19.00 per common unit owned.

UB Bancorp (OTC: UBNC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed acquisition of UBNC by F.N.B. Corporation for $19.56 in cash per share of UBNC owned.

