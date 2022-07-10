Bronx Car Accident Lawyer Glenn Herman Explains Most Common Types of Accidents in NYC With a New Resource

NEW YORK, July 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this article, Bronx Car Accident Lawyer and a leading personal injury attorney Glenn Herman explains the kinds of car accidents commonly seen in New York City. The law firm represents clients in all five boroughs of New York (NY): Manhattan, Staten Island, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx, along with Suffolk County & Nassau County on Long Island, Westchester County, Rockland County, and throughout the entire state of New York.





1231 Lafayette Ave 2nd Floor, # 109, The Bronx, NY 10474

There are several elements that influence the amount of compensation survivors of vehicle accidents receive. The sort of accident is one such element, since different sorts of accidents result in varying degrees of harm and who is held responsible for the incident.

Some of the types of motor vehicles accidents in in NYC include:

Head-on collisions

Rear-end car accidents

Side-impact collisions

Roll-over accidents

Sideswipe accidents

Single-vehicle accidents

Multi-vehicle pileups

To learn more about this follow Bronx NYC Car Accident Lawyer Glenn & Robin Herman

About New York City-based Car Accident Lawyers Glenn & Robin Herman

Our New York City car accidents lawyers Glenn & Robin Herman take the time to learn every aspect of your case during our initial meeting in order to properly evaluate the full extent of the damages you or a loved one have suffered. We have been representing seriously injured New Yorkers for over 25 years. Born, raised, and living in the City, we know that when you have been injured in this town, you need an attorney to protect your rights and explain the law to you in a way you can understand.

The NYC based personal injury law firm represent clients in all five boroughs of New York.





Media Contact

R. William

1-845-444-2442

https://hermannyc.com/nyc-location/