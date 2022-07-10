An Expert Guide to Travelling Scandinavia

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scandinavia is the area in Europe comprising Sweden, Norway and Denmark. It's long been considered one of the most beautiful holiday destinations on the continent, full of beautiful landscapes, mouthwatering food and unique culture. Travel expert and leading provider of tours to Scandinavia, Inspiring Vacations, shares their tips for travelling Scandinavia.

No matter what time of the year travellers head to Scandinavia, they're guaranteed to have an incredible time. There are four distinct seasons, each with its own unforgettable things to see, do, eat and drink. Inspiring Vacations recommends joining a guided tour to ensure nothing is missed.

Because Scandinavia is made up of three different countries, travellers often find it difficult to choose which locations to head to. Inspiring Vacations recommends Oslo, Bergen and the Lofoten Island in Norway; Stockholm and Gothenburg in Sweden; and Copenhagen in Denmark. If travellers have a day to spare, the travel company also suggests popping to Helsinki, Finland, for a day. In all of these locations, Inspiring Vacations urges travellers to soak in the architecture, sample the local cuisine (especially Princess Cake!), and visit the many world-class museums and art galleries on offer.

To take in as many sights as possible, travel experts suggest finding a small tour, hiring a car, or taking a train trip around Scandinavia. In spring and summer, the days are long, making it easy to fit more into a day, while winter and autumn guarantee fewer visitors and less crowds. The colder months will also give travellers a higher chance of glimpsing Aurora Borealis (or the Northern Lights), a breathtaking natural phenomenon that requires a clear, dark night sky to see.

Scandinavia is hailed as one of the most beautiful areas of Europe, offering everything from majestic mountain ranges to exciting nightlife - there's something there for every traveller. To book a tour to Scandinavia, contact Inspiring Vacations today.

