Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Missfresh and Intuit and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF)

On April 29, 2022, Missfresh disclosed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2021 annual report because it was conducting an internal review of certain matters, including those relating to transactions between the Company and certain third-party enterprises.

On this news, Missfresh’s stock fell $0.19, or 27.7%, to close at $0.52 or April 29, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Intuit, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)

On March 29, 2022, the FTC filed a lawsuit against Inuit claiming that the company has deceived millions of Americans into paying for tax service preparation software that should be free. On May 4, 2022, Intuit agreed to pay $141 million to settle similar allegations regarding Turbo Tax.

On this new, Intuit’s stock fell $22.14, or 5.1%, to close at $409.86 on May 5, 2022.

