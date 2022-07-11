Move-to-Earn Gets a Much-Needed Boost With the Launch of beFITTER

Hanoi, Vietnam, July 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- beFITTER, a platform that encourages regular exercise has been launched to tackle the problem of obesity and an unhealthy lifestyle. Fitness and health are two critical aspects often ignored in this fast-paced life. Obesity is one of the most common health-related problems the world suffers from. As per recent figures, more than 600 million people worldwide are obese, and in the UK, 30% of the total population falls under obese (BMI > 30).

beFITTER is a Web3 FitnessFi and SocialFi app that intends to drive users towards exercising regularly and ensure physical and mental well-being. To achieve this, beFITTER will reward users for tasks as simple as walking, running, cycling, swimming, and even sleeping.

The health segment of the crypto industry is largely untapped, with there being no significant projects that could entice users. But that changed with the release of beFITTER! The platform is user-oriented and promotes in-platform social interaction coupled with exciting rewards. If all one needed was motivation, beFITTER would be the perfect companion!

The developers behind beFITTER believe that fitness is one of the critical parts and should be encouraged and promoted, as is evident in the platform's functioning. beFITTER works on the Move-to-Earn mechanism, where users are rewarded for physical activities.

The mobile app for Apple App Store, Google Play store, and Wearable is under development and will soon launch to make beFITTER easily accessible and more fun.

Exciting modes to keep up the thrill

There are four modes on beFITTER to cater to many users, and these are as follows:

Solo: This mode is for users who like to walk or exercise alone. Though the rewards are slightly lesser, this is a great mode to start and get acquainted with the platform. And once users have gotten enough of their friends on beFITTER, they can head to the other modes for higher rewards.

With Pet: In this mode, the Pet NFT will accompany users, available on the platform’s dedicated marketplace. It is quite like Solo mode since there is no real interaction involved, but the addition of pet NFT increases the rewards here. Also, users who take diligent care of their virtual workout companion receive bonus tokens.

1 vs 1: One of the two competition modes, users compete amongst each other in 1 vs 1. Here, users can challenge their friends or other people on the platform they have matched with. This mode promotes social interaction, a platform's core principle, and thus the rewards are high.

Tournament: There will be weekly and monthly tournaments on beFITTER where users will compete with one another to secure the top ranks on the leaderboard. It will be the most challenging mode since users will compete with others from across the globe. Get to the top of the leaderboard and win exciting rewards!

Earn by renting shoe NFTs on beFITTER

Though a Move-to-Earn app, beFITTER offers several other ways to earn a steady passive income. The platform allows users to rent out shoes from their NFT collection. The owner gets to choose the rent amount and duration, along with the other terms and conditions. And once it has been rented out, the other party can use the shoes NFT to earn on beFITTER for the decided duration.

Several platforms offer the renting protocol, but beFITTER has introduced a new concept to the industry, Share Profit. In this, both the renter and the one who rents the NFT will share the profit, based on the conditions set by the former.

The two tokens on beFITTER

The beFITTER platform has two native tokens, $FIU and $HEE. Both the tokens will be used to reward users. While the former will be offered for social interactions, the latter will be used as a reward for healthy activities.

$FIU will also act as the governance token on beFITTER and power the ecosystem. Also, it’s useful right from the start, unlike other tokens that come into the picture only after the DAO.

The total supply of the $FIU token has been capped at 1,000,000,000, with the initial price set at $0.015, and the project’s valuation at the time of IDO stands at $15,000,000. The full tokenomics can be found HERE.

Also, beFITTER will conduct the IDO event on the 15th of July 2022 and it’s expected to be a blast for the crowd. More information as below:

Listing Time: 13:00 UTC, 15th of July, 2022

Claimable Time: 13:15 UTC, 15th of July, 2022

Platforms: RedKite (redkite.polkafoundry.com), GameFi (gamefi.org), and DAO Maker (daomaker.com)

The LIVE UPDATED article about beFITTER IDO can be found HERE.

The limitless effort from a team of 40 people

On the 20th of June 2022, beFITTER’s INO took place on Enjinstarter.com and Gamefi.org and was wrapped up with excellence as all boxes were sold out in an extremely fleeting time.

At the pre-sale on the 6th of July, beFITTER Shop (the newly-launched marketplace on their website) presented 1,030 NFT boxes for sale. Unsurprisingly, all of them were sold out in just 28 minutes, with 30 Diamond boxes evaporating in less than 3 minutes.

At the time of writing, beFITTER app has been launched for 26 days, and already fascinated 134,826 registered users. The total unique active users have been recorded at 27,343 people whose traveled distance tallies 76,829 KMs. An average user spends 63 minutes exploring the killer features on the app.

These figures cannot generate themselves. They were the fruit of countless working hours from 40+ people who are making every endeavor to polish the product and elevate the user experience. The impressive numbers and the constant effort that the team is pouring in are leaving a hint that the IDO and the upcoming NFT sales on third-party marketplaces will be, again, an overwhelming victory.

To find out more about beFITTER, visit the official website: https://befitter.io/

Also, follow beFITTER on all platforms to stay updated with the day-to-day developments and recent launches.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/beFITTER_io

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWHlMEIroTPlHS6fukq5pyw

Discord: https://discord.gg/hSfajgQkzh

Telegram: https://t.me/befitter_chat

Medium: https://medium.com/@beFITTER

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beFITTER.io

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/befitter.io

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Readers are encouraged to do their own research.

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com



Media Contact:

Contact Person: Ms.Trang

Source: beFITTER by VerseHub

Email: tranghtt@versehub.io

City: Hanoi

Country: Vietnam

