Proactive news headlines including Cobre Ltd, FAR Ltd, Recce Pharmaceuticals and Galileo Mining

Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has started the next stage of drilling at the Ngami Copper Project (NCP) within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB), one of the most prospective copper belts in the world. Click here

FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) has appointed Claire Newstead-Sinclair as company secretary, replacing the outgoing Elisha Larkin who resigned from the role effective July 11, 2022. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF), which is developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, has appointed Dr Philip Sutton as vice president of Translational Sciences. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) is trading higher on demonstrating extensive continuity of mineralisation at Callisto gold-copper-nickel-platinum group element prospect within the Norseman Project in Western Australia, with the highest-grade results from drilling at the discovery. Click here

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has discovered several gold anomalies at the Mareburn and Macraes South projects in New Zealand following a trial of the Iconic Leach™ soil sampling exploration technique, the second trial of this nature to be completed in New Zealand. Click here

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (ASX:CNQ) has received and accepted an order from local civil partner A Gabrielli Construction (AGC) for the delivery of a 15 megalitres a day (MLD) Recycled Water Treatment Facility (WTF) at Cleveland Bay Purification Plant for Townsville City Council. Click here

RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) has completed its acquisition of AFT Automotive Group in a move that will increase annual revenue run rate (ARR) to more than $120 million and deliver economies of scale through an expanded operational footprint and vertically integrated offering, that provides cross-sell opportunities between the divisions and a focus on exceptional customer service. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF)’s 30-day follow-up on the second cohort of eight patients in its DurAVR™ THV study, testing aortic valve replacement technology, has shown clinically significant improvements. Click here

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN, JSE:ORN) has delivered strong copper grades from infill drilling designed to upgrade the resource of the +105 Level Crown Pillar area at its flagship Prieska Copper-Zinc Project in South Africa. Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has discovered new zones of gold mineralisation at two of its prospects within the wholly-owned Gordons Project in Western Australia and confirmed solid gold grades at Malone prospect with results from aircore, reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling programs. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) is drilling again at the 100%-owned MW2 prospect in the Gascoyne Mineral Field in WA, chasing more of the good results it recently recorded there. Click here

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) has delivered fourth-quarter revenue of $6.7 million, up 6% from a year earlier, lifting its full-year 2022 revenue 51% higher to $26.4 million. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has fielded positive assay results following recent shallow reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Komboro Prospect, part of the company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has returned a 344-metre intersection grading 1.29 g/t gold in its first diamond drill hole at the Two Mile Hill deposit within the 100%-owned, 784,000-ounce Central Sandstone Gold Project in WA. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has secured eight new tenements prospective for gold, base metals and uranium in the Northern Territory following the satisfaction of a farm-in agreement with private companies Oz Uranium Pty Ltd and Rockland Resources Pty Ltd. Click here

