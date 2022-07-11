Press Release

Nokia and AT&T Mexico work together to deliver 5G strategic evolution

Nokia joins AT&T Mexico’s 5G Innovation Lab as a strategic partner to support the development of a 5G ecosystem in the country

11 July 2022

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and AT&T Mexico today announced that they are collaborating to bring the benefits of 5G to the country. Nokia was also selected as a strategic partner for AT&T Mexico’s 5G Innovation Lab with the aim of exploring the development of 5G use cases suited for Mexico and the local 5G ecosystem. The project is underway and expected to conclude later this year.

The 5G Innovation Lab was recently inaugurated by AT&T Mexico to take advantage of the company's infrastructure, knowledge, and global experience in telecommunications. It’s a space where entrepreneurs, developers, and users can meet to trial solutions to grow a local 5G ecosystem.

Under the deal, Nokia will provide equipment from its energy-efficient 5G AirScale RAN portfolio, powered by its latest ReefShark System-on-Chip chipset. Nokia’s portfolio is designed for seamless, simple, and efficient deployment. It is suitable for all deployment scenarios including dense-urban environments and wide-area coverage. Nokia will also provide connectivity for 3G and 4G LTE services using the same hardware while offering a seamless upgrade path to 5G.

Nicole Rodriguez, CTO at AT&T Mexico, said: “We are committed to providing our customers with the best experience possible. As we move forward with the deployment of our 5G network, we need the latest technology and the most reliable support services."

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are excited to be part of this important milestone as a strategic partner for AT&T Mexico. Our latest AirScale portfolio creates a strong foundation for the operator's 5G evolution, enabling super-fast mobile connectivity and innovative use cases for its customers.”

According to research* by Nokia and analysis firm Omdia, 5G will enable $730 billion of social and economic output in Mexico by 2035, and ICT, manufacturing, services, retail, real estate, and construction will be the industries most impacted by 5G.

