Insights on the Pesticide Formulations Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Bayer CropScience, The Syngenta Group and BASF Among Others

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pesticide Formulations Market, By Formulation Type, By Product Type, By Component, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global pesticide formulations market is anticipated to register growth at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for enhancing the yield of agricultural crops and ensuring the safe and efficient performance of pesticides.

The growing need for maintaining adequate standards for chemical, physical, and biological properties to comply with FAO specifications for pesticides is increasing the demand for pesticide formulations, which is expected to increase their market growth in the coming years.

A pesticide formulation is a mixture of active ingredients, adjuvants, and inert that help to effectively control and repel pests or act as a plant regulator, desiccant, defoliant, synergist, or nitrogen stabilizer. Different kinds of pest formulations have different properties due to variability in the solubility of active ingredients for controlling pests, enhancing the shelf life of crops, improving farmers' handling, and effectiveness toward a wider variety of pests.

Rising demand for crops worldwide due to the increasing global population contributes to the growing adoption of pesticide formulations, which is attributed to their growth. Market players are increasingly investing to ensure pesticide formulations' safety and efficient performance, which is expected to propel their demand in the coming years. Growing utilization of pesticides due to rising instances of pest attacks in the agricultural fields is propelling the consumption of pesticides. Chemically infused products cause land and water pollution as well as the crop itself. As people are becoming more eco-conscious, they are adopting organic pesticides and making further advancements to save crops, which is anticipated to support the growth of the global pesticide formulations market in the next five years.



The global pesticide formulations market is segmented on the basis of product type, component, type, application, regional distribution, and competitive Landscape. Based on the type, the market is further divided into liquid and dry pesticide formulations. On the basis of components, the global pesticide formulations market is divided into active ingredient, solvent, and adjuvant. By application, the market is fragmented into fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, ornamental crops, and others.



Top players dominating the global pesticide formulations market include Bayer CropScience LLC, The Syngenta Group, BASF SE, UPL Limited, Rallis India Limited, ADAMA Agriculture Solutions Ltd, FMC Corporation, PI Industries Ltd., Corteva, Inc., Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, among others.



Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global pesticide formulations market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global pesticide formulations market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast global pesticide formulations market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global pesticide formulations market

To identify drivers and challenges for global pesticide formulations market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global pesticide formulations market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global pesticide formulations market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global pesticide formulations market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Pesticide Formulation Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Formulation Selection Considerations

5.2. Factors Affecting Choice of Adjuvants

5.3. Commonly Used Pesticide Formulations

5.4. Demand, By Product Type

5.5. Demand, By Type

5.6. Brand Awareness

5.7. Unmet Needs/Challenges



6. Global Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Formulation Type (Liquid v/s Dry)

6.2.1.1. By Liquid (Emulsion, Solutions, Suspension, Others)

6.2.1.2. By Dry (Dust, Granules, Pellets, Wettable Powders, Others)

6.2.2. By Product Type (Concentrated Formulations v/s Ready-to-Use-Formulations)

6.2.3. By Component (Active Ingredient, Solvent, Adjuvant)

6.2.4. By Type (Herbicide, Insecticide, Fungicide, Others)

6.2.5. By Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Ornamental Crops, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2021)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Market Map



7. North America Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook



8. Europe Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook



10. South America Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Pesticide Formulation Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Bayer CropScience LLC

14.2. The Syngenta Group

14.3. BASF SE

14.4. UPL Limited

14.5. Rallis India Limited

14.6. ADAMA Agriculture Solutions Ltd

14.7. FMC Corporation

14.8. PI Industries Ltd.

14.9. Corteva, Inc.

14.10. Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpt9t7