Outlook on the Global Two-Wheeler Market: Assessment of 15 Key Trends and Predictions for 2022

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Two-Wheeler Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The pandemic brought some significant changes to the automotive industry, especially the two-wheeler industry, with the new business models and start-ups coming in. In addition, the worldwide environmental awareness about carbon emissions increased the electric two-wheeler sales across the industry.



In 2021, most regions witnessed growth, especially the two-wheeler-major region of Asia. Other regions that saw 2W industry growth are North and South America. After the pandemic, most OEMs changed their products and expansion strategies.



Collaborations and partnerships are an important part of the two-wheeler industry as new disrupting technologies and business models will be the way forward for the overall growth. These collaborations and partnerships can be profitable for all the stakeholders involved.



Further, governments focusing on electrification of two wheelers across several regions and the evolving nature of the charging infrastructure will lead to a faster transition of ICE two wheelers to electric two wheelers across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Environment, Global Two-wheeler Industry, 2021

Key Highlights of the Global Two-wheeler Industry

Global Two-wheeler Industry Historic Sales

Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions and Recovery

Top Predictions for 2022

2. The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Two-wheeler Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel The Growth Pipeline EngineTM

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Two-wheeler Industry

Research Scope

Global Market Segmentation

Two-wheeler Segmentation

Snapshot of Key Competitors in the Global 2W Industry

Key Growth Metrics in the Global 2W Industry

Growth Drivers for the Global 2W Industry

Growth Restraints for Global 2W Industry

Forecast Assumptions

3. 2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022

Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region

2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction

4. Key Global Two-wheeler Sales Trends, 2021

Global Two-wheeler Sales Forecast by Region

Global Two-wheeler Industry Outlook

Global Two-wheeler Industry Market Profiles

Sales Performance Snapshot of Key Two-wheeler Industry Participants

5. Key Trends for 2022

Key 2022 Global 2W Market Trends

Trend 1 - Purpose-built Modular Platforms for Two Wheelers

Trend 2 - Battery as a Service (BaaS) for Electric Two Wheelers

Trend 3 - Emergence of Electric Two-wheeler Life-cycle Management Services

Trend 4 - Maintenance as a Service (MaaS) for Two Wheelers

Trend 5 - Geographical Expansion of Asian Electric Two-wheeler OEMs

Trend 6 - Revival of Retro Models by Two-wheeler OEMs

Trend 7 - Acquisition, a Way Forward for Product & Market Expansion

Trend 8 - Technology Sharing through Inter-industry Collaborations

Trend 9 - Airbag for Powered Two Wheelers

Trend 10 - Axial Flux Motors for Lighter & Efficient Electric Two Wheelers

Trend 11 - Major Traditional Two-wheeler OEMs to Start Electric Vehicle Production

Trend 12 - Electric 2W Companies Attracting Major Investments Globally

Trend 13 - Emergence of Direct-to-consumer Sales Model

Trend 14 - Blockchain Connectivity for Electric Two Wheelers

Trend 15 - Digitalization and Virtual Showrooms to Reform the Two-wheeler Retail Experience for Customers

6. Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Two Wheelers

Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Automotive Industry

Artificial Intelligence-based Manufacturing for the Two-wheeler Segment

Artificial Intelligence-based Rider Safety Features for the Two-wheeler Segment

Artificial Intelligence-based After-market Services/Digital Platforms for the Two-wheeler Segment

7. Regional Predictions, 2022

Regional Analysis, South Asia

Regional Scenario, South Asia

Regional Analysis, ASEAN

Regional Scenario, ASEAN

Regional Analysis, APAC

Regional Scenario, APAC

Regional Analysis, Europe

Regional Scenario, Europe

Regional Analysis, North America

Regional Scenario, North America

Regional Analysis, South America

Regional Scenario, South America

Regional Analysis, Africa

Regional Scenario, Africa

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Changing Business Models Accelerate the Adoption of e2Ws

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Investments in Electric Mobility Start-ups

Growth

Growth Opportunity 3 - Technological Developments Drive the Demand for 2Ws

9. Key Conclusions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21bbvr